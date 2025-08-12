A much-loved St. Annes pet shop is celebrating after being named a finalist in the UK Small Business Awards 2025. Mav & Annie’s Pet Store will represent Lancashire in the Best Family Business category at the national final in Birmingham this December.

Mav & Annie’s Pet Store in St Annes, run by owner Teresa Kay with the help of her family, has quickly become a community hub offering natural pet treats, its own-brand pet food, and most recently launching ‘Sniff & Bakes’, a range of dog-friendly cakes and bakes.

Maverick and Annie — the namesakes of Mav & Annie’s Pet Store in St. Annes, finalists in the Best Family Business category of the UK Small Business Awards 2025.

Teresa said: “I’m so proud, and a little overwhelmed, to have been selected.

Teresa Kay, owner of Mav & Annie’s Pet Store in St. Annes, with the finalist certificate for the UK Small Business Awards 2025.

“Mav & Annie’s is very much a family effort, and we couldn’t have reached this point without the love and support from my family, our amazing customers, and the local community here in St Annes.”

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate small businesses from all over the country, giving them a platform to share their stories and inspire others. The winners will be announced at the Grand Final on 13th December in Birmingham.

For more information, visit: www.mavandanniespetstore.co.uk or pop into the store at Mav & Annie’s Pet Store, 18a Church Road, S. Annes FY8 3TL.