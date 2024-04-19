Fylde Coast mum gifted free sunglasses following thoughtful poem

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lyn Tawn, from Cleveleys, entered the competition on Facebook in March for a chance to win a free pair of Cocoa Mint sunglasses. To make her submission stand out, Lyn wrote a short poem to convey her hopes of winning.

The giveaway competition was held by local independent business, Wooding Opticians, situated on Red Bank Road, Bispham, in honour of Mother’s Day.

Director at Wooding Opticians, Tina Swift, said: “The entire team were so impressed by Lyn’s poem, it certainly brought a smile to all our faces!

(L-R) Tina Swift, Lyn Tawn and John Walker.

“Lyn has an incredible talent and we’re so glad that she shared this with us – we even sent her poem across to the brand themselves. It’s clear just how much thought Lyn poured into this and as Blackpool residents, we feel that it’s a beautiful dedication to our little corner of the world.”

While Lyn did not win the competition, which was concluded with a randomly selected entrant, the team at Woodings Opticians felt it would be unfair not to reward Lyn for her efforts.

Lyn was consequently invited to attend Wooding Opticians’ event on 18th April where she was presented with her very own pair of sunglasses at the practice by representative for the brand, John Walker.

You can read Lyn’s poem below:

In Blackpool's embrace, where the sea meets the sand,

I dream of shades, crafted by skilful hands,

Cocoa Mint sunglasses, elegant and fine,

From Wooding Opticians, oh, they'd be mine!

So please let me win and let me see,

The world through lenses, vibrant and free.

With Cocoa Mint sunglasses, I'd soar and fly,

In Blackpool's sunshine, beneath the sky.

Wooding Opticians have been at the heart of the Blackpool community since 1972, providing high standards of clinical excellence to their patients over the years.