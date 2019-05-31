Fylde coast motors team tackle the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Lloyd BMW, which has dealerships in Blackpool, Colne and Grange-over-Sands, has contributed to the latest Cash for Kids event, continuing its support for the charity.

Callum West, assistant service manager at Lloyd Blackpool BMW took part in the Superhero Day, organised by Rock FM, which saw 18 brave participants dress as superheroes to walk the lift hill of The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, one of the world’s tallest rollercoasters.

The Lloyds team took part in a charity challenge to walk up the Big One

The day raised £23,000 for Cash for Kids, a Lancashire charity that supports disadvantaged children and young people living in the county.

Nikki Thomspon, charity manager at Rock FM, said: “Thank you to Lloyd BMW and all of the other businesses which attended the event and raised vital funds for a very worthy and local cause. I am delighted to say that the event was a sellout.”

Stephanie de Looze, Lloyd BMW marketing manager, said: “Thank you to Callum for representing Lloyd BMW on his climb up The Big One. The money raised goes to a fantastic local cause, a cause that Lloyd BMW is committed to supporting.”