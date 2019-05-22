Fylde coast motor repairs specialist opens a £2m new building at the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

A Fylde coast family firm has opened a£2m new building at Blackpool’s enterprise zone.

Established in 1982, family run Fylde Coast Accident Repair Centre (ARC) has moved from Palmer Avenue to a state of the art facility at Aviation Point.

Flde Coast ARC's new building at the airport enterprise zone. Pictured are, left to right, Dane Hyland, bodyshop manager, Linda Hyland, HR director and Dave Hyland, managing director

The new building features a purpose-built vehicle repair centre that has the capacity to evolve as technology advances.

It has three electric vehicle charging points with extensive customer parking, a modern office space, reception, boardroom and modern workshop.

David Hyland, founder, and managing director said: “It is a great pleasure to see the new site open to the public following many months of planning and project management. The new site is contemporary, clean and professional and reflects our intentions for the future.

“I speak on behalf of all the team when I say that we are very excited about the future. The new site has generated a renewed energy in the business, which has really motivated our whole team”.

Inside Fylde Coast ARC's new building

The firm works with some of the biggest names in the motor trade such as Sheila’s Wheels and Liverpool Victoria (LV), Fylde Coast ARC has recently secured a contract with insurer DirectLine.

Fylde Coast ARC has reported rapid growth in recent years and has benefited from ongoing investment into long-term staff training programmes along with the latest in cutting edge technology and equipment.

The new site also features a computerised management system to help the business reduce its carbon footprint and control energy use across the site.

It’s one of the first bodyshop’s in the UK to become BS10125 Kitemark approved for vehicle damage repairs and the investment in electric vehicle technology means the firm is now specialists in the body repair of all-electric vehicles.

Supported by Blackpool Unlimited’s G4B growth team, David and his team worked with business advisor Donna Taylor throughout the process.

She said: “Supporting Fylde Coast ARC throughout this process has been a pleasure.

“Dave, Linda and the ARC team are a credit to the local economy, they are a family-run business that has celebrated continued growth due to their vision, dedication and hard-working ethos and it is important that as a local authority we support businesses to achieve their full potential.

“It’s easy to see why some of the biggest UK insurance companies choose to work with this Fylde Coast Company.”