Fylde coast Kickstart team working hard as Emily get a lead on a job

Throughout August, Blackpool Jobcentre achieved the most Kickstart Job Starts across all of England with 167 young people’s lives changed.

So far, its young customers have been offered 520 Kickstart positions since Feb 2021.

One of those to get a dream chance was Emily Shledon, who has ADHD and is on the autistic spectrum.

Karen Jones Disability Employer Adviser based at St Annes Jobcentre with Mandy Taylor of Balmoral Kennels and Emily Sheldon, centre, who has been helped by the Kickstart scheme

Emily, 20, from St Annes, who attended her Kickstart interview with mum Suzanne, has secured a place at Balmoral Kennels and Cattery in Bambers Lane.

Work coach Sharon Salmon and Disability Employer Adviser Karen Jones, helped secure the position at Balmoral and arranged for transport to get her there.

Karen Jones said: “We are so happy to report that Emily is now working for Balmoral Kennels and Cattery and is really enjoying her new role, she said that she was doing her dream job and loving every day at work. Mandi Taylor, the owner of Balmoral Kennels is really happy with Emily’s progress, in fact she is doing so well she is going to show Emily how to start bathing the dogs.

“We will continue to offer her support whilst in her placement and monitor her progress.”

Emily Sheldon

Emily’s mum Suzanne said: “It is a great that Emily has been given this opportunity, we are so grateful, and she is doing really well. It is 25 hours a week for six months.

“She takes the dogs for walks and helps keep the cats and dogs clean. Mandi is great and gives her a list of jobs, which with her conditions, is a big help and allows her to work her way through.”

Emily said: “I love helping at the doggy day care sessions, making sure the dogs all get on.”

DWP’s Angela Collins, partnership adviser, said : “Kickstart has been a huge focus for the department.

“From Virtual sessions delivered via MS Teams to our young customers throughout Lockdown, explaining the benefits and features of the Kickstart programme and showcasing some of the vacancies available, to live and interactive ‘Live Lounge’ sessions with up to eight employers delivering directly to our customers.

“As lockdown was lifted we introduced ‘Green Desks’, bringing employers into the Job Centre to interview pre-selected customers and offer jobs on the spot.”