Fylde coast fracking site man's skills in remote medical assistance

A contractor now feels he could help save or prolong someone’s life after leading shale gas exploration company Cuadrilla put him and a team of colleagues through specialist training.

Matthew Hales, 33, recently completed a Medicine in Remote Areas (MIRA) course, which is endorsed by the Faculty of Pre-Hospital Care, Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, and designed for medics working in a number of industries including the oil and gas sector.

It provides people with the skills to handle medical emergencies from fractures and dislocations through to oxygen therapy and even life-threatening chest injuries.

Contractor Matt, who has worked with Cuadrilla since 2017, was among six team members who completed the MIRA course and said he feels he could now use his training for wider good.

The Astley Bridge man said: “The course was extremely challenging, intensive and a little daunting with medical professionals also taking part in the training, which included practical exercises with dummies and live scenarios.

“To have the certification and if there was an incident at site, the front gate or anywhere when I’m out and about I feel I could help save someone’s life or prolong it until the emergency services arrive.”

There are also emergency medic bags located at the Preston New Road site, which is also home to a defibrillator.

Rowland Wright, health, safety and external affairs director at Cuadrilla, said: “We are committed to conducting our operations in a responsible way and in particular managing risks to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people, including our staff, contractors and our local communities.

“We also want ensure that our employees, whether full-time or contractors, work in an environment where training opportunities are made equally available.

"The MIRA training is an intensive programme of work, so we’re very proud of Matthew and his colleagues for completing the course –but the main thing is that with these transferable skills our people feel they have the confidence to potentially help save someone’s life, wherever they are.”