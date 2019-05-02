Fylde coast family launches new tea shop after overcoming blaze set back

A family business has risen from the ashes to come back stronger – and open a new tea room in Blackpool centre.

Tamzin’s Tea Room, named after Justin and Andrea Truman’s daughter Tamzin, has opened in Church Street.

Trees and chandeliers make the new tea room feel up market

The Trumans are no strangers to managing catering businesses with Andrea running the Lunchbox sandwich bar in Poulton for five years.

A devastating fire there in May 2017 put a temporary halt to the family’s entrepreneurial spirit but they got it up and running again and then, a year ago, opened a second branch in Blackpool.

Now they have followed with a swanky tea room at the Blackpool Lunchbox site inspired by their daughter.

Andrea said they knew their Poulton business was a good one with its home cooked food that was great value for money – and knew it would work in Blackpool too.

There is a self-playing baby grand piano

She said: “Our daughter Tamzin, who’s 16, has the life-threatening illness cystic fibrosis and is very poorly, but she’s inherited the Truman fighting spirit and with the aid of her medication and physio she is trying to manages her condition.

“As a family, we decided the best way forward was to take on a new challenge and open a tea room, named after Tamzin. You need determination to be successful in any branch of catering and Tamzin’s got it by the plate load!”

Tamzin has already played a central role in the look and feel of the new business. The tea room has undergone an transformation with a luxurious feel with chandeliers, trees and a self-playing baby grand piano.