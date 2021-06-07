Fylde coast energy firm picks up a second award for being one of the best companies to work for

The review platform rates the company against a range of engagement factors including social conscience, wellbeing and if staff receive a fair deal.

Michael Abbott, chief executive at BiU, which came 51st in teh UK list, said “2020, like for many, saw incredible change in working engagement and wellbeing for us, so being recognised as an outstanding place to work for and a UK Best Company, again, is a great testament to the people, culture and spirit powering BiU over the past 12 months”.

BiU’s HR manager, Victoria Zawistowicz, inset, said: “People power BiU, and looking after them through the pandemic was paramount. From keeping-in-touch with our solo-homeworkers to reduce the feeling of isolation, through to helping those handle work alongside school lessons with a 100 per cent flexible working approach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Zawistowicz with BiU's award

“We made sure our business could deliver for clients, and staff needs, alike. This year Best Companies also recognised us as one of the UK’s Top 10 Consultancies to work for, as well as an outstanding place to work for, which are both credit to the entire team’s effort to embody our values to be bold, responsible, imaginative and together.”

It offered staff support in mental, financial, and physical health, screen-free projects, hardship funds and enhanced Cycle 2 Work schemes.

BBest Companies’ CEO, Jonathan Austin, commented “Organisations like BiU have continued to focus on their employees and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that this is a best company to work for.”

Blackpool Gazette: Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here﻿