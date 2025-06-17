A brand-new decorating centre is opening its doors soon on Anchorsholme Lane in Thornton-Cleveleys and it's already attracting plenty of positive attention from locals.

The new shop located on 29 Anchorsholme Lane East, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3QH will be called Fylde Coat Decorating Centre and it’s in the building formerly occupied by Taylor’s Bakery, a well known and much loved local spot.

Behind this new venture is Chris Coates, a familiar name to many in the area. Chris recently shared his excitement about the opening and expressed heartfelt thanks to the community for all the kind comments and messages of support.

New shop opening on Anchorsholme Lane. | Jane Locker

The new owner, Chris said: “It’s exciting news, for the Fylde coast community and we’re thrilled to announce that Fylde Coat Decorating Centre is opening soon at 29 Anchorsholme Lane, East Cleveleys, in the heart of the old Taylors Bakery!

“We're offering a special discount rate for all local decorators. Feel free to stop by the shop to fill out an account form or send us a message via Facebook, and we’ll forward your account form.”

The store aims to become a key destination for decorating supplies across the Fylde coast, offering quality products and expert advice for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. Chris brings a wealth of industry knowledge and is clearly passionate about offering a great local service to the community.

Locals will remember the Taylor’s Bakery site as a warm and welcoming place, and Chris hopes to carry that same sense of community into his new business. With a convenient location and a commitment to customer service, Fylde coat decorating centre looks set to become a valuable addition to Thornton-Cleveleys.

Chris said: “Thank you all so much for the kind comments and support about my new shop! I’ll be announcing the opening date very soon. Everyone in the local area is warmly welcome.”

Stay tuned for the official opening date, which Chris promises to reveal very soon. Until then he and his team are hard at work getting everything ready to welcome their first customers.