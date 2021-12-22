Futuristic electric hover plane is latest project BAE Systems engineers in Lancashire are working on with Brazilian colleagues

A team from BAE Systems will work with commercial jets specialist Embraer and its subsidiary Eve on defence and rescue variants of the vehicle, whihc would not look out of place in a sci-fi computer game.

The joint study builds on Eve’s development of the aircraft for the urban market and will look at how it could provide cost-effective, sustainable and adaptable capability as a defence and security vehicle.

A team from BAE Systems' air sector in Lancashire will work with the Embraer defence and security team based in São José dos Campos, Brazil, on a range of applications such as personnel transportation, surveillance and reconnaissance, disaster relief and humanitarian response.

How the all electric eVTOL aircraft could look

Ian Muldowney, chief operating officer in BAE Systems Air Sector, said: “Bringing together Embraer’s innovative technology in the commercial sector with our extensive defence engineering and systems integration experience will help us to accelerate the pace of new innovations.

"This joint study is a great example of how we’re delivering against our commitment to collaborate to explore new and sustainable technologies for our customers.”

Jackson Schneider, president and chief executive of Embraer's defence and security division, said: "This collaboration with one of the leading defence companies in the world on this exciting and game-changing technology is in line with our goal to establish strategic partnerships.

"We look forward to exploring more ways our two organisations can work together and benefit from those rich experiences and reputations. The collaboration allows us to tap into talent from across the globe in our shared interest to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for the skies."

The defence and rescue version of the aircraft is being developed by Embraer with BAE Systems engineers in Lancashire

The joint study is another example of BAE Systems’ strategy to develop sustainable technology through increased investment in research and development, as well as working with industry partners, SMEs and academia.