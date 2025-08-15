Furness recognised for community investment

Furness Building Society (BS) has been hailed for its extensive investment in supporting its members and communities, receiving the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award at the Credit Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Credit Awards celebrates outstanding achievements in the industry over the past year, with the CSR award reserved for the financial institution that demonstrates exceptional effort to tackle social, economic and environmental challenges.

Over the past twelve months, this has seen Furness BS champion financial education through the introduction of its Member benefits and rewards app, powered by Doshi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Building Society has also offered in-branch sessions in partnership with BAE Systems to support the financial wellbeing of those new to the workforce. Elsewhere, ongoing engagement with the local community has included a series of creative workshops for local school children in Barrow-in-Furness, held in partnership with Furness Education and Skills Partnership (FESP).

Furness Building Society receives ‘Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility’ award for work to support Cumbrian and Lancashire communities.

Through its branch network, Furness BS has supported a host of local community organisations and events across Cumbria and Lancashire. These include sponsoring local sports teams, the annual Keswick to Barrow walk, Dave Day, held in memory of hairy biker Dave Myers, and Bay Search and Rescue’s life saving warning signs.

Furness BS’s Community Accounts also offer members the chance to support local charities, which this year has seen a donation of £75,000 to Ulverston-based hospice, St Mary’s and over £10,000 to Preston-based Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Elaine O’Dwyer, Chief Risk Officer at Furness Building Society, commented: “This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our employees, partners and members. Giving back to our communities is - and will always be - really important to us. Whether it’s through a fundraising campaign at our AGM, resulting in a £4,000 donation to Barrow Foodbank, or volunteering our time with employability and skills experts, Inspira, to provide interview support and mentoring, we’re committed to being socially responsible.

“We’re passionate about supporting our local communities, promoting financial literacy and doing what we can to create a stronger, sustainable society for our members today and in the future.”