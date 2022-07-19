Fridges and freezers break down in supermarkets across Lancashire as they struggle to cope in extreme heat

Empty chilled sections and blocked off refrigerators were a common sight in Lancashire on Tuesday (July 19) as they struggled to cope in the extreme heat.

Stores affected included Aldi and Morrisons in Blackpool Road, Preston, Tesco Extra at Clifton Retail Park in Blackpool and Asda in Back Cop Lane, Fleetwood.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “Some refrigeration and freezer units ... are currently being worked on by our maintenance teams who will get them back up and running as soon as possible.

Freezers, fridges and coolers were shut down at Aldi in Blackpool Road, Preston, as temperatures reached record highs in the UK

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The issues came as temperatures reached over 35C across the county as the UK documented the hottest temperature on record, with 40.3C recorded at Coningsby.

But temperatures were finally expected to creep down on Wednesday (July 20) as cool air pushed across the country from the west.