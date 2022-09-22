The new PM reversed the Government’s position on extracting shale gas, citing concerns over energy security in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government has vowed to explore all avenues to improve energy security, setting Downing Street on a collision course with environmental campaigners.

Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the impact of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means securing domestic energy supplies is vital as he defended lifting the moratorium on fracking, which has been in place since 2019 after a series of tremors caused by the process.

What is fracking and why was it banned?

Fracking is the process of hydraulic fracturing, which uses high-pressure liquid to release gas from shale formations.

The 2019 Conservative manifesto pledged not to lift England’s moratorium unless “the science shows categorically it can be done safely”.

A Government-commissioned report by the British Geological Survey (BGS) was inconclusive, saying more data was needed, but despite the lack of scientific progress, Ms Truss’s administration has torn up the manifesto commitment.

Cuadrilla hydraulic fracturing site at Preston New Road shale gas exploration site in Lancashire has remained closed since the 2019 ban. The Government has confirmed it is lifting the moratorium on fracking in England, arguing it will help bolster energy security following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “In light of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponisation of energy, strengthening our energy security is an absolute priority, and – as the Prime Minister said – we are going to ensure the UK is a net energy exporter by 2040.

“To get there we will need to explore all avenues available to us through solar, wind, oil and gas production – so it’s right that we’ve lifted the pause to realise any potential sources of domestic gas.”

Will fracking return to Lancashire?

Fracking site on Preston New Road

Fracking was suspended across the UK in 2019 after a series of earth tremors in Lancashire. Three happened within five days, increasing from 1.6 magnitude, to 2.1 and then 2.9.

They followed two tremors in 2011 which registered 1.4 and 2.3 and caused test drilling to be temporarily suspended.

Cuadrilla, which owned fracking sites in Lancashire, will have to reapply for a licence if the company intends to resume drilling.

What do environmental campaigners say about the return of fracking?

Police put on a show of force at the site on Preston New Road.

Today announcement on fracking plans will send shockwaves through local communities, says Friends of the Earth.

Friends of the Earth energy campaigner, Danny Gross, said: “Ripping up the rules that protect people from fracking would send shockwaves through local communities.

“This announcement suggests that the government is planning to throw communities under the bus by forcing them to accept ‘a higher degree of risk and disturbance’.

“If the government caves into the fracking industry and allows them to cause larger earthquakes, it will further undermine confidence that fracking can be done safely.

“The reality is that fracking will have a negligible impact on energy bills, while sending more climate-changing emissions into the atmosphere. Little wonder that it is one of the least popular forms of energy generation.