Food Standards Agency award five star ratings for Fleetwood and Cleveleys eateries, bars and takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Wyre’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST

Five star ratings were handed out to The Boundary Food Bar, at Fleetwoood Cricket & Sports Club – and a number of other eateries and venues over Wyre.

Cleveleys and Knott End WMC’s were both on the list of bars that achieved the top score from the Food Standards Agency.

One takeaway – the Seasons Chinese Take Away at 103 Croston Road, Garstang, was also rated as a five.

Here is the list of venues and how they scored.

These are the eateries and venues that have been awarded a five star hygiene rating in Wyre.

These are the eateries and venues that have been awarded a five star hygiene rating in Wyre.

Rated 3: ROYAL OAK HOTEL at 1 Market Place, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire; rated on June 8

Rated 3: ROYAL OAK HOTEL at 1 Market Place, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire; rated on June 8

Rated 5: Knott End Working Mens Club (Wet Sales Only) at 27 Salisbury Avenue, Knott End-On-Sea, Lancashire; rated on July 26

Rated 5: Knott End Working Mens Club (Wet Sales Only) at 27 Salisbury Avenue, Knott End-On-Sea, Lancashire; rated on July 26

Rated 5: FLEETWOOD CRICKET AND SPORTS CLUB at Fleetwood Cricket And Sports Club, 484 Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on August 9

Rated 5: FLEETWOOD CRICKET AND SPORTS CLUB at Fleetwood Cricket And Sports Club, 484 Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on August 9

Rated 5: McDevitts Cafe at 68 North Albert Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on July 19

Rated 5: McDevitts Cafe at 68 North Albert Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on July 19

Rated 5: Decades Retro Cafe Bar at 55 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire; rated on August 1

Rated 5: Decades Retro Cafe Bar at 55 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire; rated on August 1

Rated 5: FLEETWOOD CONSERVATIVE CLUB at 17 Lowther Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on August 10

Rated 5: FLEETWOOD CONSERVATIVE CLUB at 17 Lowther Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on August 10

•Rated 5: QUEENS HOTEL FLEETWOOD at Queens Hotel, Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on August 9

•Rated 5: QUEENS HOTEL FLEETWOOD at Queens Hotel, Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Lancashire; rated on August 9

