New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Wyre’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Five star ratings were handed out to The Boundary Food Bar, at Fleetwoood Cricket & Sports Club – and a number of other eateries and venues over Wyre.

Cleveleys and Knott End WMC’s were both on the list of bars that achieved the top score from the Food Standards Agency.

One takeaway – the Seasons Chinese Take Away at 103 Croston Road, Garstang, was also rated as a five.

Here is the list of venues and how they scored.

