The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
35 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:
1. Ma Baker Cafe at World of Water, Preston New Road, Westby, Preston, PR4 3PH
Rated 5 on June 26. | Ma Baker Cafe at World of WaterPhoto: Ma Baker Cafe at World of Water
2. The Zen Restaurant, Wood Street, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1QR
Rated 5 on June 26. | GooglePhoto: Google
3. Oliver's, St Alban's Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1UZ
Rated 5 on June 14. | GooglePhoto: Google
4. The View Cafe at St Annes Pier, South Promenade, FY8 2NG
Rated 5 on June 14. | GooglePhoto: Google
5. LUPO X JB Social, Preston New Road, Freckleton, PR4 1HP
Rated 5 on June 4. | LUPOPhoto: LUPO
6. Starbucks, Lytham Road, Warton, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1AE
Rated 5 on June 4. | ContributedPhoto: Contributed
