Food hygiene ratings handed to 35 establishments in Lancashire - three businesses receive one star

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Jul 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 16:10 BST

35 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

35 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on June 26.

1. Ma Baker Cafe at World of Water, Preston New Road, Westby, Preston, PR4 3PH

Rated 5 on June 26.

Rated 5 on June 26.

2. The Zen Restaurant, Wood Street, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1QR

Rated 5 on June 26.

Rated 5 on June 14.

3. Oliver's, St Alban's Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1UZ

Rated 5 on June 14.

Rated 5 on June 14.

4. The View Cafe at St Annes Pier, South Promenade, FY8 2NG

Rated 5 on June 14.

Rated 5 on June 4.

5. LUPO X JB Social, Preston New Road, Freckleton, PR4 1HP

Rated 5 on June 4.

Rated 5 on June 4.

6. Starbucks, Lytham Road, Warton, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1AE

Rated 5 on June 4.

