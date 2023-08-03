News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Food hygiene ratings: 11 Blackpool restaurants, cafes and takeaways given new scores following recent inspections

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Blackpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 19:50 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 19:51 BST

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops which were given new ratings:

.

1. .

. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Given a five-star rating on July 21

2. Mr Chippy, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, FY4 1EZ

Given a five-star rating on July 21 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Given a five-star rating on July 19

3. Sprinkles, 495-497 Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BA

Given a five-star rating on July 19 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Given a five-star rating on July 6

4. Pumpkin Cafe, North Railway Station, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AB

Given a five-star rating on July 6 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Given a four-star rating on July 4

5. Kwizeen, 47-49 King St, Blackpool, FY1 3EJ

Given a four-star rating on July 4 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Given a five-star rating on July 28

6. The Shovels, Common Edge Road, Marton Moss Side, Blackpool, FY4 5DH

Given a five-star rating on July 28 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Given a five-star rating on July 21

7. The Mere Park, Preston Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 9SP

Given a five-star rating on July 21 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Given a five-star rating on July 27

8. Bubble Tea, 93 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA

Given a five-star rating on July 27 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsBlackpoolInspectorsFood Standards Agency