Food hygiene ratings: 11 Blackpool restaurants, cafes and takeaways given new scores following recent inspections

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Blackpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops which were given new ratings:

2 . Mr Chippy, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, FY4 1EZ Given a five-star rating on July 21 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Sprinkles, 495-497 Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BA Given a five-star rating on July 19 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Pumpkin Cafe, North Railway Station, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AB Given a five-star rating on July 6 Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Kwizeen, 47-49 King St, Blackpool, FY1 3EJ Given a four-star rating on July 4 Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . The Shovels, Common Edge Road, Marton Moss Side, Blackpool, FY4 5DH Given a five-star rating on July 28 Photo: Google Photo Sales

7 . The Mere Park, Preston Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 9SP Given a five-star rating on July 21 Photo: Google Photo Sales

8 . Bubble Tea, 93 Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA Given a five-star rating on July 27 Photo: Google Photo Sales