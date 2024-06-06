The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
41 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:
1. Burgr, Fletcher Road, Preston, PR1 5BY
Rated 5 on May 22. Photo: Google
2. No.1 Chinese Takeaway, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TW
Rated 3 on May 1. Photo: Google
3. Al Amir, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL
Rated 2 on May 2. Photo: Google
4. Guild Ale House, Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DD
Rated 4 on May 7. Photo: Google
5. Jaffa, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AT
Rated 5 on May 30. Photo: Google
6. The Wellington Inn, Glover's Court, Preston, PR1 3LS
Rated 5 on May 28. Photo: Google
