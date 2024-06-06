Food hygiene fails and passes as 41 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Jun 2024, 15:36 BST

41 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

41 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on May 22.

1. Burgr, Fletcher Road, Preston, PR1 5BY

Rated 5 on May 22. Photo: Google

Rated 3 on May 1.

2. No.1 Chinese Takeaway, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TW

Rated 3 on May 1. Photo: Google

Rated 2 on May 2.

3. Al Amir, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL

Rated 2 on May 2. Photo: Google

Rated 4 on May 7.

4. Guild Ale House, Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DD

Rated 4 on May 7. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on May 30.

5. Jaffa, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AT

Rated 5 on May 30. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on May 28.

6. The Wellington Inn, Glover's Court, Preston, PR1 3LS

Rated 5 on May 28. Photo: Google

