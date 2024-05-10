The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
36 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. Take a look at how they fared below:
1. Papa Johns Pizza, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3LA
Rated 4 on May 2.
2. China Garden, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DF
Rated 1 on April 4.
3. Cube, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA
Rated 5 on April 16.
4. The Three Lights, Herring Arm Road, Fleetwood, FY7 6NB
Rated 5 on April 24.
5. Bar 1 at The Royal British Legion, Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DA
Rated 5 on April 17.
6. The Bellflower, Parkside Lane, Garstang, Preston, PR3 0JA
Rated 5 on April 17.
