Food hygiene fails and passes as 31 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire given new ratings

31 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Mar 2024, 17:12 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 17:23 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 4 on December 5.

1. Subway, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5PZ

Rated 4 on December 5.

Rated 5 on February 18.

2. McDonald's, Clifford Street, Chorley, PR7 1AQ

Rated 5 on February 18.

Rated 5 on February 26.

3. The Eldon Hotel, Eldon Street, Preston, PR1 7YD

Rated 5 on February 26.

Rated 4 on February 7.

4. Chick-Fill-A, Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BU

Rated 4 on February 7.

Rated 4 on February 28.

5. The White Hart, Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8AD

Rated 4 on February 28.

Rated 4 on February 7.

6. Publi Oriental BBQ, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EE

Rated 4 on February 7.

