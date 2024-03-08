The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. Subway, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5PZ
Rated 4 on December 5.
2. McDonald's, Clifford Street, Chorley, PR7 1AQ
Rated 5 on February 18.
3. The Eldon Hotel, Eldon Street, Preston, PR1 7YD
Rated 5 on February 26.
4. Chick-Fill-A, Church Street, Preston, PR1 3BU
Rated 4 on February 7.
5. The White Hart, Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8AD
Rated 4 on February 28.
6. Publi Oriental BBQ, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EE
Rated 4 on February 7.