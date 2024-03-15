The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. Amigos, Steeley Lane, Chorley, PR6 0RD
Rated 1 on February 12.
2. Witton Inn, Redlam, Blackburn, BB2 1XQ
Rated 5 on March 6.
3. The Sound Lounge, Wellington Fold, Darwen, BB3 1PU
Rated 5 on March 4.
4. The Ribblesdale Tap, Northgate, Blackburn, BB2 1JU
Rated 5 on March 1.
5. Patron's Tap, School Lane, Guide, Blackburn, BB1 2LW
Rated 5 on February 28.
6. The Butlers Arms, Victoria Road, Pleasington, Blackburn, BB2 5JH
Rated 5 on February 22.
