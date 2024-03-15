Rated 2 on February 13.Rated 2 on February 13.
Food hygiene fails and passes as 16 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire given new ratings

16 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Mar 2024, 19:15 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 19:18 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 1 on February 12.

1. Amigos, Steeley Lane, Chorley, PR6 0RD

Rated 1 on February 12.

Rated 5 on March 6.

2. Witton Inn, Redlam, Blackburn, BB2 1XQ

Rated 5 on March 6.

Rated 5 on March 4.

3. The Sound Lounge, Wellington Fold, Darwen, BB3 1PU

Rated 5 on March 4.

Rated 5 on March 1.

4. The Ribblesdale Tap, Northgate, Blackburn, BB2 1JU

Rated 5 on March 1.

Rated 5 on February 28.

5. Patron's Tap, School Lane, Guide, Blackburn, BB1 2LW

Rated 5 on February 28.

Rated 5 on February 22.

6. The Butlers Arms, Victoria Road, Pleasington, Blackburn, BB2 5JH

Rated 5 on February 22.

