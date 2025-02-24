Food business expands reach with industry certification

A Blackpool-based food ingredients business has achieved a globally recognised certification which will enable it to extend its reach and work with larger manufacturers and major retailers.

Innovative Food Ingredients, which supplies butchers, food manufacturers and regional retailers with spice mixes, rubs, marinades and sauces, has attained the BRCGS Global Standard for Storage and Distribution.

The ‘AA’ grade awarded to the family run Lancashire business followed the completion of a successful audit by Foodchain ID. The firm worked with compliance experts Food Safety Assist to help guide it through the certification process.

Already an established partner for international manufacturers Newly Weds Foods and AVO, meeting the requirements of the BRCGS global standard for storage and distribution will allow Innovative Food Ingredients broader scope for growth.

Chantelle Brennand and Peter Rushforth from Innovative Food Ingredients with the BRCGS Global Standard for Storage and Distribution certificate.

This international standard provides a comprehensive framework to safeguard the safety, quality and legality of products during storage and transportation. Established nearly 20 years ago and adopted in over 50 countries, it is considered a benchmark of excellence in the food industry and is recognised by most top global brands and retailers.

Innovative Food Ingredients commercial director Chantelle Brennand said: “This a key milestone on the company’s road to further growth and underlines our commitment to food product safety, integrity and quality across our operations.

“The scope and requirements of the standard, coupled with the stringent auditing process from a BRCGS registered certification body, means that we now have a much stronger standing with food manufacturers and major retailers in the sector. So the whole team is thrilled to achieve this international standard.”

The ‘AA’ audit grade follows the company’s launch of the Butchers’ Collective and Taste Creation, two new business units to help meat retailers diversify their offering. The firm also has its own demonstration kitchen at its Poulton-le-Fylde base to showcase ingredients and recipes with webinars and educational culinary sessions.

Brian Humphreys, director of Food Safety Assist, added: “Our role was to provide the Innovative Food Ingredients team with a comprehensive programme of support. That included a preliminary gap analysis exercise followed by detailed project implementation, staff training, internal auditing and attendance at the audit itself.

“The work we’ve done together to achieve BRCGS certification ensures that the team has a more robust management system in place and set procedures to follow both now and in the future.”

In recognition of the Innovative Food Ingredients team’s achievement, Merce Sanchez, Food Programme Manager at BRCGS commented: “Congratulations on passing your first BRCGS audit and achieving the highest audit rating of AA. This provides the strongest reassurance of safety and quality and demonstrates the commitment of the team to delivering excellence.”

Innovative Food Ingredients helps UK food processors, farm shops and retail butchery sectors to enhance the quality of their product ranges. Products include oil-based marinades, sauces, crumbs and fillings, other functional ingredients such as butters and melts, plus traditional burger and sausage mixes and seasonings.

As well as supplying traditional family-run butchers and farm shops, it also works with food processors and retailers, offering a fully bespoke development service to satisfy specific client requirements.

For further information, visit www.ifing.co.uk or call 0161 331 4923.