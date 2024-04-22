Fleetwood pub The Royal Oak - known as Dead'uns - reopens with new owners
The Royal Oak in Lord Street, known locally as Dead’uns, closed on April 1 after landlady Linda Hardy announced her retirement.
The 76-year-old had run the pub for over a decade since it was refurbished in 2013.
But the pub reopened again with new owners on Wednesday, April 17, delighting local residents.
Posting on Facebook, Ellie Doolan said: “Thank you to everyone who made our opening night a success, hope you all enjoyed yourself and there’s not too many sore heads today!
“We look forward to welcoming you back.”
One person wrote: “Absolutely fantastic night last night, loved seeing everyone again! So glad it’s open again.”
Another added: “I'm sure a new lease of life is looming bright in the future for both yourselves and Dead'uns.”
