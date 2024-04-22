Fleetwood pub The Royal Oak - known as Dead'uns - reopens with new owners

The pub closed for a short time after the former landlady retired.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 19:44 BST
The Royal Oak in Lord Street, known locally as Dead’uns, closed on April 1 after landlady Linda Hardy announced her retirement.

The 76-year-old had run the pub for over a decade since it was refurbished in 2013.

But the pub reopened again with new owners on Wednesday, April 17, delighting local residents.

The Royal Oak, known as 'Dead'uns', reopened with new owners on Wednesday, April 17 (Credit: Google)

Posting on Facebook, Ellie Doolan said: “Thank you to everyone who made our opening night a success, hope you all enjoyed yourself and there’s not too many sore heads today!

“We look forward to welcoming you back.”

One person wrote: “Absolutely fantastic night last night, loved seeing everyone again! So glad it’s open again.”

Another added: “I'm sure a new lease of life is looming bright in the future for both yourselves and Dead'uns.”

