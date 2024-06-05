Flash Kitchen Roll hits the shelves as market leaders join forces
Manufactured and marketed by Lancashire-based Accrol Papers Ltd under licence from Procter & Gamble, the three-ply roll is available in two sizes – handy sheets for quicker jobs and XL sheets for bigger jobs.
Both products come embossed with the Flash name and famous lightning bolt logo.
Made from 100% FSC sources, Flash Kitchen Roll is thicker than established brands for greater strength and absorbency at a fiercely competitive price.
Founded in 1993 and employing more than 400 people at sites in Blackburn, Flint, Leicester and Leyland, Accrol supplies toilet tissues, kitchen rolls, facial tissues and wet wipes to many of the UK’s leading retailers.
Flash Kitchen Roll is the first brand licence the company has brought to market.
Graham Cox, Chief Operating Officer of Accrol, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Procter & Gamble to launch Flash Kitchen Roll for UK consumers. “The Flash brand has been the leader in its field since 1958 and we have developed a product worthy of the name. “Using FSC sourced material, as is standard at Accrol, Flash Kitchen Roll is engineered to deliver superior absorbency and strength to help consumers achieve an impeccable hygienic clean with minimal effort.” Ashley Taylor, Sales and Marketing Director of Accrol, said: “This collaboration with Procter & Gamble represents a major step towards realising our ambitious licensing plans. “Flash Kitchen Roll is now available in selected stores and, given the iconic status of the Flash brand, will be instantly recognisable to shoppers as it is rolled out across the country in the months ahead. “We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished.”