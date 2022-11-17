The Gazette revealed last week that a new Flannels store was coming to the old Debenhams unit in Blackpool, alongside a Frasers department store and a Sports Direct.

Flannels is an upmarket fashion store that was launched as a menswear store in Knutsford, Cheshire in 1976, but since then it has expanded into being a luxury retailer for men, women and children.

The store sells a long list of luxury designers including Balenciaga, Gucci, Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Tom Ford, Versace and Burberry.

Prices vary across the store’s brands but are generally higher than your average high street retailer, with some of the most luxurious brands selling items for up to £5,000.

James France, Head of Property at Frasers Group, said the store would “bring an aspirational lifestyle proposition to the town”.

He added: “The confirmation of Frasers Blackpool marks an exciting time for the Group as we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK & Europe.”

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, described the Frasers deal as “an enormously significant moment” for the town centre.

The news that a luxury retailer was coming to the resort stirred a mixed reaction online, with some happy a new store was opening and others concerned about how expensive it was.

This what our readers thought about the announcement:

Dave Reid: Considering the state of the town centre – loads of empty shops and restaurants – any investment is welcome.

Rio Slaney-Sanchez: I will certainly be shopping here.

Brent Parkes: Sounds good to me.

Debbie O’Neill: People can’t even afford gas, electricity and food, never mind a Flannels clothes shop.

Linda Ingram: Too expensive for Blackpool I think.

Gemma Ratcliffe: Yes! Can’t wait.

Stephanie Bonham: Like people can afford designer clothing right now with everything that is going on.

Marcus Jerome: Sadly don’t think flannels will do that well in Blackpool.

Brittany Rose Ramsbottom: About time something good came to Blackpool.

Construction on an IMAX and multi-screen cinema, restaurant and new Wilko store are already underway and are also due to open next year.