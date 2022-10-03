News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Five Guys Preston: These were the scenes as American burger chain opens first Lancashire restaurant at Deepdale Retail Park

Burger lovers rejoiced as a new Five Guys restaurant opened its doors for the first time in Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:33 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:10 pm

The new fast-food eatery – which took over the former Frankie and Benny's site at Deepdale Retail Park – opened its doors the first time on Monday (October 3).

We sent a photographer to Lancashire’s first-ever Five Guys restaurant to see what the hype was about.

These were the scenes:

1. Five Guys opens in Preston

Five Guys opened its first-ever Lancashire restaurant at Deepdale Retail Park on Monday, October 3.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Five Guys opens in Preston

News of a Five Guys opening in Preston emerged in February when the American burger chain began advertising jobs for a new restaurant in the city.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. Five Guys opens in Preston

After months of waiting, residents were finally able to get their hands on the renowned burgers, hot dogs, fries and milkshakes

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. Five Guys opens in Preston

Five Guys originated in Virginia in the US in 1986 and now has more than 1,000 venues worldwide – including 113 and counting in the UK.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
LancashireAmericanPreston
Next Page
Page 1 of 6