First wedding dress store to open in the UK with bar and beauty treatments is on Fylde coast

By chloe green
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 17:55 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 17:19 BST

The UK’s wedding dress shop with a bar and beauty treatments has opened in Ansdell.

The new stor offers a range of beauty and aesthetic treatments alongside selling over 100 beautiful designer dresses.

The store has opened in Woodlands Road.

Take a look at the pictures to meet the team and the treatments on offer.

Outside sign

Outside sign Photo: Submitted

Working girls

Working girls Photo: Submitted

Randy Fenoli stockist - come and say yes to the dress for real with us!

Randy Fenoli stockist - come and say yes to the dress for real with us! Photo: Submitted

List of services

List of services Photo: Submitted

Logo

Logo Photo: Submitted

Related topics:BlackpoolWeddingsWedding dresses
