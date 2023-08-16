We went for a first-look inside Blackpool’s newest gift shop and photographed some of the funky products for sale – from Sonic The Hedgehog lights to Only Fools And Horses figurines.

A geeky new gift shop has opened on Clifton Street – and is a haven for anyone with a passion for gaming, films or ‘geek’ culture.

Iconz has only been open for a week, but is well-stocked with some quirky and cool TV memorabilia, rock music merch, anime and gaming-related gifts.

There’s plenty of stuff for little-ones to spend their pocket money on – including Harry Potter and Mario merchandise.

And there’s loads of funky collectibles that would make great stocking-fillers for grown-ups – including Only Fools And Horses figurines!

Ste Ainsworth, who owns Iconz, said he wants to focus on selling affordable items – and even has a pre-loved section for those looking for a good bargain.

Rock music fans are also catered to – with racks full of band t-shirts, baseball caps and guitar picks.

Here’s a first look inside at some of the things you can buy inside the new shop.

1 . wbegnews-iconznew-nw.jpg A look inside Iconz in Blackpool Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

2 . Pre-loved figures Great place to bag a geeky bargain Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

3 . Collect them all... Only Fools and Horses figures for retro comedy fans Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

4 . Back to school Harry Potter notebooks and other branded stationary Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

5 . Ready for Halloween? Chucky and Pennywise are some of the creepy dolls available for those with a bigger budget Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

6 . Hats off... Baseball caps are one of Iconz biggest sellers so far... a wide selection of music and popular culture merch available Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

7 . Level up! The ultimate mug for Super Mario Bros fans Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

8 . 3D art Stranger Things, Sonic, Wednesday and loads more to bring your walls to life Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales