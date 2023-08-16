First look inside 'geeky' new store in Blackpool selling gaming, TV and film themed gifts including Super Mario and Harry Potter
A geeky new gift shop has opened on Clifton Street – and is a haven for anyone with a passion for gaming, films or ‘geek’ culture.
Iconz has only been open for a week, but is well-stocked with some quirky and cool TV memorabilia, rock music merch, anime and gaming-related gifts.
There’s plenty of stuff for little-ones to spend their pocket money on – including Harry Potter and Mario merchandise.
And there’s loads of funky collectibles that would make great stocking-fillers for grown-ups – including Only Fools And Horses figurines!
Ste Ainsworth, who owns Iconz, said he wants to focus on selling affordable items – and even has a pre-loved section for those looking for a good bargain.
Rock music fans are also catered to – with racks full of band t-shirts, baseball caps and guitar picks.
Here’s a first look inside at some of the things you can buy inside the new shop.