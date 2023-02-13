A giant fun-filled doggy daycare centre has opened in Poulton Le Fylde and we take a first look at what it has to offer.

Nico’s Doggy Daycare is equipped with ball pools, agility courses and a climbing tyre – everything to keep active pooches amused during their stay!

Co-owner, Joe Clegg, said the centre on Wyrefields is the ‘biggest on the Fylde Coast’. It has separate rooms for puppies/small dogs and a large chill-out zone filled with cushions and sofas so they can relax in front of the tele.

Joe opened the purpose-built venue with Kay Read, after deciding to expand their existing dog walking business. He added: “You’ve got some dogs that just chill out all day, some that are pretty hyper and some that just want to chase balls or jump on the equipment. We do a little bit of training with them too.”

To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/nicosdoggydaycare or call 07515 878426

1 . Nico's Doggy Daycare in Poulton has been set up by Joe Clegg and Kay Read Nico's Doggy Daycare in Poulton has been set up by Joe Clegg and Kay Read Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

