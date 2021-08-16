Finalists from across Lancashire named as women's business awards prepare for glittering ceremony

This year will see the 10th anniversary of the The Enterprise Vision Awards which aim to recognise exceptional female entrepreneurship in the North West and this year has attracted a record number of nominations and entries.

From start-ups, young entrepreneurs and family businesses to global organisations and third sector businesses, from boerewors, female health supplements, post breast cancer lingerie to bee keepers, camper van hire, whistle blowers and game changer.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS said: “Women have faced huge economic, logistical and emotional challenges as a result of the pandemic. It’s been an absolute joy to see the resilience and strength of these remarkable entrepreneurs who have adapted and flourished.

EVAs winners from 2019

"Every nomination and entry deserves a huge round of applause and our thirty seven judges concur that the high quality of entries made their decisions exceptionally difficult – it’s interviews and voting next, then we’re ready for the celebration of the decade."

Heather Waters, regional enterprise manager for NatWest, headline sponsor of the EVAS since 2013 said: “The calibre of the entries this year is out of this world. This has made the judging process very challenging. I want to congratulate every woman who is short-listed; they are all outstanding and amazing role models.”

Paul Fox of the Fox Group said “As a proud and well-established family business, The Fox Group are delighted to sponsor the EVA’s Family Business Award.

“We have been following the EVAs closely over recent years and encouraging females within the construction industry has always been an initiative we have actively championed with many females leading the way across our Group of companies.”

Virtual interviews will take place over the next couple of weeks to decide who will win a coveted EVA statue in each of the 18 categories.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, September 24 at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Finalists:

Beauty Industry, sponsored by FMB Kendal:

Bella Kowalska - The Nail Bus, Poulton Le Fylde; Clare Blasbery - Skyn Bakery, Ormskirk; Danielle Pilkington - Penelope James Hair, Preston; Lauren Hutchinson and Mandy McAuley, Wysteria Beauty, Chorley; Samantha Prendergast - Krizma Cosmetics, Bolton; Sonya Roberts - Brandon May Hair, Manchester.

Business Woman, sponsored by Two Zero:

Collette Butterworth – The Plastic Bottle Company, Ulverston; Dawn Coker - Access 2 Funding, Birkenhead; Gemma Walker Helispeed, Blackpool; Jacqui Gale, Wax Lyrical, Ulverston; Lorna Davidson - Red Wigwam, Liverpool; Maria Whitehead, Hawkshead Relish, Hawkshead; Dr Natalie Kenny, BioGrad Group, Liverpool.

Charity, sponsored by Blackpool Transport:

Andrea Pankiw - Phoenix Foundation, Liverpool; Christine Singleton – Skiggle, Preston; Debbie Rogers - Sean’s Place, Liverpool; Jenny Allcock - Creating Adventures, Birchwood;Jemma Swales - Autus Cumbria, Walney; Marian Graveson - Carers Support South Lakes, Kendal.

Creative Industry:

Anne Sowerby - Sassy Property Styling, Wigton; Jane Entwistle & Libby Entwisle - Entyce Creative, Chester; Julie Langan - Langan Glass, Mawdesley; Leona Marsh - Marsh Mill Interiors, Preston; Maria Benjamin - Dogwood Farm, Ulverston; Philippa Charrier - FAT Properties, Kendal.

Customer Services, sponsored by United Utilities:

Louise O’Toole - James Carter Homes, Poulton Le Fylde; Margaret Bell - Naturally Empowered Health, New Ferry; Rachel Grounds - Sassy Chic, Poulton Le Fylde; Suzanne Ramsay - Little Rascals Daycare, Windermere; Trilby Beetham - Trilby the Celebrant, Lytham St Annes; Victoria Corcoran - Pets Country Manor, Liverpool.

Employee, sponsored by Stanmore Insurance:

Charlotte Hargan - Lakeland Inns Group, Ulverston; Dr Gabrielle Heffernan - Tullie House Museum & Art Gallery Carlisle; Grace Raines – Lantei , Preston; Isabel Wilkie, The Lingerie Lounge, Blackpool; Jill Hendry, ELNW, Preston; Samantha Johnson - Perfect Recruitment, Buckshaw Village.

Family Business, sponsored by The Fox Group:

Amanda Wilson - The Pie Mill, Keswick; Linda Williams - Waterside Dental Clinic, Preston; Liz Beavis - FMB Kendal, Kendal; Louise Fairhurst - Branded Items Group, St Helens; Ruth Poar - Eat My Logo, Chorley; Sonia Green - Chorley Vets, Chorley.

Health & Wellbeing, sponsored by Unique Homecare Services:

Caroline Heaton - Strawberry Rose Farm, Wigan; Claire Morton – The Purpose Pusher, Prescot;

Emma Guy - Acupuncture that works, Northwich; Lana Walker - Worthy and Content, Penrith; Lisa Dykes, Julia Clifford & Suzan Hunter - iCan Health & Fitness CIC, Carlisle; Yvonne Sampson - Complete Netball Solutions, Warrington;

Hospitality Industry, sponsored by Lakeland Inns:

Breda Murphy - Breda Murphy Restaurant, Whalley; Hannah Barlow, Dunsters Farm, Bury; Karnis Bailey - Tipsy Tea, Stockport; Lisa Goodwin-Allen – Northcote, Blackburn; Michelle Wilkin - Lakeland Retreats, Ambleside; Wendy Bennett - Austen Temple,Kirkby Stephen;

Inspirational Woman, sponsored by Pink Link

Ashley Costello – The Resilient Kid, Northwich; Carol Ann Whitehead - The Zebra Partnership, Stockport ; Gill Smallwood – Fortalice, Bolton; Maggie Oliver - The Maggie Oliver Foundation, Altrincham; Rachel Holliday - TCC West Cumbria, Whitehaven; Susan Banister - The Slave Alliance, Manchester.

Internet Industry, sponsored by ITS Technology:

Alison Chesworth – EKM, Preston; Chi-chi Ekweozor - Assenty, Manchester; Joan Lind – Trybooking, Kendal; Joanne Morfee Innovate Her, Liverpool; Kelly Groves - Sundown Solutions, Accrington; Lucy Clark - Dream Agility, Bury; Mary Speakman - Code Galaxy, Blackpool; Sara Jones - Centre of Excellence, Manchester

New Business, sponsored by Chorley Council:

Anna Beaumont and Karen Bexley - Bexley Beaumont, Manchester; Elissa Corrigan - Elle Sera, Liverpool; Heather Glover and Kate Maurice – Skarlette, Prestbury; Jane Charnley - A Toast in the Post, Lytham St Annes; Joanne McCormick & Sara Burgess - Ava & Harrison, Liverpool; Victoria Gawith – MerseyMade, Liverpool

Professional Services, sponsored by Porsche Centre Preston:

Amrita Govindji-Bruce - Nori HR, Accrington; Angela Horn - THW Estate Agents Kendal; Emma Astley - Cover My Bubble, Oswaldtwistle;

Heather Crosby, Deloitte, Manchester; Jenna Atkinson - Harrison Drury, Bolton; Mandy Crossley - MC Accounting & Business Solutions, Lytham St Annes.

Retail Business, sponsored by Age Concern Central Lancashire:

Amy Wordsworth - Good Bubble, Middleton; Jennifer Bailey - Calla Shoes, St Helens; Judith Wren - Kin Vodka, Ulverston; Kate Greenhalgh - A Year of Dates, Bolton; Rebecca McCann - ProBlo, Heswall; Sara Dewhurst - Lytham Gin, Lytham St Annes.

Small Business, sponsored by Sundown Solutions:

Adele Carr - Adele Carr Recruitment, Warrington; Delight Mapasure - K's Wors, Manchester; Helena Hoyle and Louie Buckley, Ruby & Daisy, Haslingden; Jennifer Greenan - E-Verve Energy, St Helens; Kasia Bromley - ACAI Outdoorwear, Chester; Michelle Thompson - Unique Homecare, Lancaster: Sunny Sandwell - The Fun Experts, Preston;

Solo Business:

Claire Warner - Claire Warner, Darwen; Jemma Munford - Blissed Out Babies, Sale; Kristina Castellina - Highcliffe Holiday Apartments, Liverpool; Lynne Webster - Bamboo and Beyond, Blackpool; Sue France - Sue France Creative Connecting in Cheshire, Hartford, Cheshire; Vinny Scarantino - Chase the Sun, Preston.

Training & Coaching, sponsored by Risk Support Services:

Alison Magee-Barker - AJ Lakes, Windermere; Becci Martin - Boo Consultancy, Bolton; Becky Toal - Crowberry Consulting, Chorley; Christina Taylor - Aim Sky High, Old Trafford; Margaret Adams – Magistra, Chorley, Olive Strachan - O.S. Resources, Urmston; Wendy Mahoney - Fylde Tuition Centre, Blackpool.

Young Entrepreneur, sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College: