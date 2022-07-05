Finalists are revealed in the biggest business awards competition in Lancashire

Organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, and referred to as “the one they all want to win”; the BIBAs have been putting businesses through their paces since the competition opened in January.

Over 498 applications were submitted by 271 businesses, with 108 entrants making it through to the interview stage.

They have been facing the judges in all 20 categories since early June, with the interviews concluding yesterday.

Babs Murphy presenting the BIBAs awards

Babs Murphy, chief executive at the chamber, said: “The number and quality of entries this year has been stunning.

“Competition has been fierce in every category, and there are some very deserving winners among the finalists that we’re announcing today.

“Our specially trained judges have had a really tough job on their hands, clocking-up around 800 judging hours between them, and I’d like to thank them for the dedication and professionalism they’ve all shown throughout the process.

The Winners of the BIBAs awards will be revealed in September

“All that’s left for the finalists to do now is savour the anticipation of a win as they wait until we reveal the victors at the BIBAs awards ceremony on Friday, September 16.”

The finalists in each BIBAs category are:

Business of the Year

Booths, Preston

The glittering BIBAs trophies to be won by the best businesses in Lancashire

Danbro, Fylde

Forest Group, Blackburn

Hays Specialist Recruitment - Lancashire, Preston

Plumbs, Preston

The awards ceremony for the BIBAs in 2021 at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Senator Group, Accrington

Service Care Solutions, Preston

Standfast and Barracks, Lancaster

Medium Business of the Year

Ascentis, Lancaster

Barron Wood Distribution Limited, South Ribble

ICT Reverse Asset Management, Lancaster

Mersey Eco Grants, Preston

Multi-ply, Fylde

ROCCIA, Preston

Service Care Solutions, Preston

Standfast and Barracks Lancaster

Small Business of the Year

Elektec, Blackburn

Evolution Solutions, Accrington

Freedom Heat Pumps UK Ltd, South Ribble

Mitigate Cyber, Lancaster

Redmoor Health Ltd, Chorley

Serconnect Ltd, Blackburn

Spencer Clarke Group, Preston

Suresite Group, Preston

Micro Business of the Year

AGT Computer Services Ltd, Fylde

Catering Elite, Blackpool

Dot Recruit Limited, Preston

Sandgrown Spirits, Fylde

Security Home and Garden Ltd, Burnley

Specialist Taxation Services (Europe) Limited, West Lancashire

Staywarm Energy, Preston

The Mina Group, Blackpool

Start Up Business of the Year

Alexander Matthews Property Ltd, Fylde

Enexus Energy Ltd, Blackpool

Fly Anyway Foundation (CIC), Preston

Fresh Money, Blackpool

Panache Cruises, Chorley

Security Home and Garden Ltd, Burnley

Six Connections, Burnley

The Secret Garden Glamping, West Lancashire

Employer Business of the Year

Booths, Preston

Burnley College, Burnley

Danbro, Fylde

PM+M Solutions for Business, Blackburn

ROQ Ltd, Chorley

Service Care Solutions, Preston

Spencer Clarke Group, Preston

Suresite Group, Preston

Global Business of the Year

Airship Interactive, Fylde

Chocolat Madagascar, Wyre

Kerax Limited, Chorley

Melling Performance Springs Ltd, Fylde

Simply Doughnuts, Blackburn

Sovereign Beverage Company, Blackburn

Standfast and Barracks, Lancaster

Service Business of the Year

Assured Cleaning Services Ltd, Preston

CUBE HR, Burnley

Danbro, Fylde

Orca, Chorley

Seriun, Pendle

Suresite Group Ltd, Preston

Trident Utilities, Blackpool

True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners, Chorley

Manufacturer of the Year

Decca Plastics Ltd, Preston

Kerax, Chorley

Melling Performance Springs Limited, Fylde

Multi-Ply Components Ltd, Fylde

Plumbs, Preston

Standfast and Barracks, Lancaster

The Senator Group, Accrington

Kerax, Chorley

Green Business of the Year

ICT Reverse Asset Management, Lancaster

Industry Lighting, Pendle

NanoSUN Ltd, Lancaster

RecycleIT, Burnley

Simply Doughnuts, Blackburn

The Wellbeing Farm, Blackburn

Trutex Ltd, Ribble Valley

Watts-ON Consultants, West Lancashire

Construction Business of the Year

Elektec, Blackburn

Fox Brothers (Lancashire) Ltd, Blackpool

HPA Chartered Architects, Lancaster

iHeat, Chorley

JCS Interiors Ltd, Burnley

Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd, Blackpool

Pinington Limited, Lancaster

Ram Services Ltd, Burnley

Leisure and Tourism Business of the Year

James’ Places, Ribble Valley

Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative – Anderton Centre, Chorley

Mrs Dowsons, Blackburn

Pop Up Entertainment Ltd, Chorley

The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Wyre

The Secret Garden Glamping, West Lancashire

Thornton Hall Country Park, Pendle

Wellbeing Farm, Blackburn

Digital and Marketing Business of the Year

21Digital, Blackburn

CheckedSafe, Burnley

Code Galaxy, Blackpool

Complete Online, Blackpool

Root Fifty-Two, Burnley

SQ Digital, Lancaster

Think!Creative UK Ltd, Wyre

Algo-Rhythm, Lancashire

Community Business of the Year

Jobs, Friends and Houses CIC, Blackpool

RJ8 - Mental Health Services, Burnley

Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Preston

Six Connections, Burnley

The Boathouse Youth, Blackpool

The JJeffect CIC, Preston

YouMeToo, Preston

Together Partnership, Lancaster

Family Business of the Year

Becketts FS Ltd, Wyre

Elektec, Blackburn

Forest Group, Blackburn

Pinington Limited, Lancaster

Plumbs, Preston

Redmoor Health Ltd, Chorley

ROCCIA, Preston

The Senator Group, Accrington

Scale Up Business of the Year

Evolution Solutions (NW) Limited, Accrington

Freedom Heat Pumps UK Ltd, Chorley

iHeat, Chorley

Mersey Eco Grants, Preston

RecycleIT, Burnley

Spencer Clarke Group, Preston

Suresite Group, Preston

True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners, Chorley

Innovative Business of the Year

Business Insight 3 Ltd, Preston

CheckedSafe, Burnley

Learn Live, Chorley

Mitigate Cyber, Lancaster

Redmoor Health Ltd, Chorley

Suresite Group, Preston

White Hose Tech, West Lancashire

KCT, Chorley

Apprentice of the Year

Business Insight 3 Ltd, Preston

Leyland Trucks, South Ribble

NanoSUN Ltd, Lancaster

Root Fifty-Two, Burnley

Service Care Solutions, Preston

Standfast and Barracks, Lancaster

The Senator Group, Accrington

Trident Utilities, Blackpool

Education Business of the Year

Burnley College, Burnley

Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative – Anderton Centre, Chorley

Myerscough College and University Centre, Wyre

New Start (NW) Ltd, Wyre

Progressive Minds Associates, South Ribble

Runshaw College, South Ribble

Safer Handling, Preston

The JJeffect CIC, Preston

Most Resilent Business of the Year

Carnforth Pharmacy, Lancaster

Fresh Perspective Resourcing, Chorley

Garstang Physiotherapy Clinic, Wyre

James’ Places, Ribble Valley

Luxus Design, Preston

Paisley Training and Consultancy, Preston

Ram Services Ltd, Burnley

SQ Digital, Lancaster