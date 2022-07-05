Finalists are revealed in the biggest business awards competition in Lancashire

Organised by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, and referred to as “the one they all want to win”; the BIBAs have been putting businesses through their paces since the competition opened in January.
Over 498 applications were submitted by 271 businesses, with 108 entrants making it through to the interview stage.
They have been facing the judges in all 20 categories since early June, with the interviews concluding yesterday.
Babs Murphy, chief executive at the chamber, said: “The number and quality of entries this year has been stunning.
“Competition has been fierce in every category, and there are some very deserving winners among the finalists that we’re announcing today.
“Our specially trained judges have had a really tough job on their hands, clocking-up around 800 judging hours between them, and I’d like to thank them for the dedication and professionalism they’ve all shown throughout the process.
“All that’s left for the finalists to do now is savour the anticipation of a win as they wait until we reveal the victors at the BIBAs awards ceremony on Friday, September 16.”
The finalists in each BIBAs category are:
Business of the Year
Booths, Preston
Danbro, Fylde
Forest Group, Blackburn
Hays Specialist Recruitment - Lancashire, Preston
Plumbs, Preston
Senator Group, Accrington
Service Care Solutions, Preston
Standfast and Barracks, Lancaster
Medium Business of the Year
Ascentis, Lancaster
Barron Wood Distribution Limited, South Ribble
ICT Reverse Asset Management, Lancaster
Mersey Eco Grants, Preston
Multi-ply, Fylde
ROCCIA, Preston
Service Care Solutions, Preston
Standfast and Barracks Lancaster
Small Business of the Year
Elektec, Blackburn
Evolution Solutions, Accrington
Freedom Heat Pumps UK Ltd, South Ribble
Mitigate Cyber, Lancaster
Redmoor Health Ltd, Chorley
Serconnect Ltd, Blackburn
Spencer Clarke Group, Preston
Suresite Group, Preston
Micro Business of the Year
AGT Computer Services Ltd, Fylde
Catering Elite, Blackpool
Dot Recruit Limited, Preston
Sandgrown Spirits, Fylde
Security Home and Garden Ltd, Burnley
Specialist Taxation Services (Europe) Limited, West Lancashire
Staywarm Energy, Preston
The Mina Group, Blackpool
Start Up Business of the Year
Alexander Matthews Property Ltd, Fylde
Enexus Energy Ltd, Blackpool
Fly Anyway Foundation (CIC), Preston
Fresh Money, Blackpool
Panache Cruises, Chorley
Security Home and Garden Ltd, Burnley
Six Connections, Burnley
The Secret Garden Glamping, West Lancashire
Employer Business of the Year
Booths, Preston
Burnley College, Burnley
Danbro, Fylde
PM+M Solutions for Business, Blackburn
ROQ Ltd, Chorley
Service Care Solutions, Preston
Spencer Clarke Group, Preston
Suresite Group, Preston
Global Business of the Year
Airship Interactive, Fylde
Chocolat Madagascar, Wyre
Kerax Limited, Chorley
Melling Performance Springs Ltd, Fylde
Simply Doughnuts, Blackburn
Sovereign Beverage Company, Blackburn
Standfast and Barracks, Lancaster
Service Business of the Year
Assured Cleaning Services Ltd, Preston
CUBE HR, Burnley
Danbro, Fylde
Orca, Chorley
Seriun, Pendle
Suresite Group Ltd, Preston
Trident Utilities, Blackpool
True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners, Chorley
Manufacturer of the Year
Decca Plastics Ltd, Preston
Kerax, Chorley
Melling Performance Springs Limited, Fylde
Multi-Ply Components Ltd, Fylde
Plumbs, Preston
Standfast and Barracks, Lancaster
The Senator Group, Accrington
Kerax, Chorley
Green Business of the Year
ICT Reverse Asset Management, Lancaster
Industry Lighting, Pendle
NanoSUN Ltd, Lancaster
RecycleIT, Burnley
Simply Doughnuts, Blackburn
The Wellbeing Farm, Blackburn
Trutex Ltd, Ribble Valley
Watts-ON Consultants, West Lancashire
Construction Business of the Year
Elektec, Blackburn
Fox Brothers (Lancashire) Ltd, Blackpool
HPA Chartered Architects, Lancaster
iHeat, Chorley
JCS Interiors Ltd, Burnley
Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd, Blackpool
Pinington Limited, Lancaster
Ram Services Ltd, Burnley
Leisure and Tourism Business of the Year
James’ Places, Ribble Valley
Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative – Anderton Centre, Chorley
Mrs Dowsons, Blackburn
Pop Up Entertainment Ltd, Chorley
The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Wyre
The Secret Garden Glamping, West Lancashire
Thornton Hall Country Park, Pendle
Wellbeing Farm, Blackburn
Digital and Marketing Business of the Year
21Digital, Blackburn
CheckedSafe, Burnley
Code Galaxy, Blackpool
Complete Online, Blackpool
Root Fifty-Two, Burnley
SQ Digital, Lancaster
Think!Creative UK Ltd, Wyre
Algo-Rhythm, Lancashire
Community Business of the Year
Jobs, Friends and Houses CIC, Blackpool
RJ8 - Mental Health Services, Burnley
Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Preston
Six Connections, Burnley
The Boathouse Youth, Blackpool
The JJeffect CIC, Preston
YouMeToo, Preston
Together Partnership, Lancaster
Family Business of the Year
Becketts FS Ltd, Wyre
Elektec, Blackburn
Forest Group, Blackburn
Pinington Limited, Lancaster
Plumbs, Preston
Redmoor Health Ltd, Chorley
ROCCIA, Preston
The Senator Group, Accrington
Scale Up Business of the Year
Evolution Solutions (NW) Limited, Accrington
Freedom Heat Pumps UK Ltd, Chorley
iHeat, Chorley
Mersey Eco Grants, Preston
RecycleIT, Burnley
Spencer Clarke Group, Preston
Suresite Group, Preston
True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners, Chorley
Innovative Business of the Year
Business Insight 3 Ltd, Preston
CheckedSafe, Burnley
Learn Live, Chorley
Mitigate Cyber, Lancaster
Redmoor Health Ltd, Chorley
Suresite Group, Preston
White Hose Tech, West Lancashire
KCT, Chorley
Apprentice of the Year
Business Insight 3 Ltd, Preston
Leyland Trucks, South Ribble
NanoSUN Ltd, Lancaster
Root Fifty-Two, Burnley
Service Care Solutions, Preston
Standfast and Barracks, Lancaster
The Senator Group, Accrington
Trident Utilities, Blackpool
Education Business of the Year
Burnley College, Burnley
Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative – Anderton Centre, Chorley
Myerscough College and University Centre, Wyre
New Start (NW) Ltd, Wyre
Progressive Minds Associates, South Ribble
Runshaw College, South Ribble
Safer Handling, Preston
The JJeffect CIC, Preston
Most Resilent Business of the Year
Carnforth Pharmacy, Lancaster
Fresh Perspective Resourcing, Chorley
Garstang Physiotherapy Clinic, Wyre
James’ Places, Ribble Valley
Luxus Design, Preston
Paisley Training and Consultancy, Preston
Ram Services Ltd, Burnley
SQ Digital, Lancaster
