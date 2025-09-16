Feblands to close its Blackpool clearance warehouse this weekend with huge sale underway

Blackpool furniture wholesaler Feblands is closing its clearance warehouse next week, and there are deals galore for bargain hunters.

The main Marton showroom in Ashworth Road is staying open but the Clearance House will permanently close down after the doors shut on Sunday (September 21).

Blackpool furniture wholesaler Feblands is holding a massive clearance sale this month.placeholder image
Sales executive Mark Rawcliffe says there is still lots of clearance stock available, including tables and chairs, mirrors, light fittings, garden furniture and quirky, one-of-a-kind pieces such as life-sized stuffed tigers!

You can find more details on Feblands Facebook page here.

