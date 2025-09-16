Feblands to close its Blackpool clearance warehouse this weekend with huge sale underway
The main Marton showroom in Ashworth Road is staying open but the Clearance House will permanently close down after the doors shut on Sunday (September 21).
Sales executive Mark Rawcliffe says there is still lots of clearance stock available, including tables and chairs, mirrors, light fittings, garden furniture and quirky, one-of-a-kind pieces such as life-sized stuffed tigers!
You can find more details on Feblands Facebook page here.