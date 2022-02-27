Fast food teams donate more than £11,000 to Lancashire hospices

McDonald’s restaurants across Preston, Blackpool, Leyland, Fleetwood, Chorley, Fulwood and Lytham have all hosted multiple fundraising events including drive-thru car washes, raffles, sponsored litter picks and restaurant fun days to raise funds for the local hospices.

As a result, £6,144 was delivered to St Catherine’s in Lostock Hall and £5,741 to Trinity Hospice in Bispham.

Franchisee, Nigel Dunnington, who owns and operates all 17 McDonald’s restaurants across Lancashire, said: “We have supported the great work of our local hospices for a long time, but last year we decided to actively fund raise across our business. I’m constantly amazed by the volunteers and the hard work they do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Dunnington centre hands over the money raised to Trinity Hospice

"Both St Catherine’s and Trinity have provided care for many McDonalds’ family and friends of the years, and we feel it’s time for us to give something back.

"I’d like to thank the restaurant teams for their enthusiasm in helping organise the fundraising for the hospices as well as our very generous customers who dug deep in tough times to help support this initiative.”

With McDonald’s being the largest corporate supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, Nigel and his team often have the children’s charity as a national focus point and priority charity.