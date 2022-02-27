Fast food teams donate more than £11,000 to Lancashire hospices
Some 17 McDonald’s restaurants in Lancashire have taken part in fundraising events for the area’s hospices St Catherine’s and Trinity in Preston and Blackpool.
McDonald’s restaurants across Preston, Blackpool, Leyland, Fleetwood, Chorley, Fulwood and Lytham have all hosted multiple fundraising events including drive-thru car washes, raffles, sponsored litter picks and restaurant fun days to raise funds for the local hospices.
As a result, £6,144 was delivered to St Catherine’s in Lostock Hall and £5,741 to Trinity Hospice in Bispham.
Franchisee, Nigel Dunnington, who owns and operates all 17 McDonald’s restaurants across Lancashire, said: “We have supported the great work of our local hospices for a long time, but last year we decided to actively fund raise across our business. I’m constantly amazed by the volunteers and the hard work they do.
"Both St Catherine’s and Trinity have provided care for many McDonalds’ family and friends of the years, and we feel it’s time for us to give something back.
"I’d like to thank the restaurant teams for their enthusiasm in helping organise the fundraising for the hospices as well as our very generous customers who dug deep in tough times to help support this initiative.”
With McDonald’s being the largest corporate supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, Nigel and his team often have the children’s charity as a national focus point and priority charity.
Additionally, to supporting RMHC UK, the West Lancashire restaurants are also focussing on more local charities and community projects including ‘The Streetlife Trust’ which supports young people in Blackpool and ‘The Foxton Centre’ which supports both young people and adults in Preston.