Farmfoods to close Blackpool store in Devonshire Road for 8 weeks
Farmfoods is closing one of its Blackpool stores for two months to give it a complete revamp.
The retailer will close its store in Devonshire Road on Sunday and plans to reopen on Saturday, June 22, revealing a modern new-look.
It is understood some staff will be transferred to the branch in Waterloo Road, South Shore during the revamp.
A spokesperson for Farmfoods told the Gazette: “I can confirm our shop on Devonshire Road, Blackpool will temporarily close this Sunday (April 28) to allow us to complete a comprehensive refurbishment of the building.
“We will reopen on Saturday, June 22 at 8am having updated the branch to meet our latest, modern standards.”
Pictures of other recently refurbished Farmfoods give a flavour of what customers can expect to see when the doors reopen in eight weeks’ time.
What’s changing?
Farmfoods explains on its website why ‘interior design’ isn’t its goal or selling point.
“Our stores are designed and built to be efficient and functional. We have no intention of winning any interior design competitions!,” says the supermarket.
How the new store will look
But in 2023, it began revamping some of its stores where it introduced a new design concept - including sleek new fridges and freezers, brighter lighting, digital screens and music.
The Devonshire Road store is now next in line for a revamp and will also be made bigger by extending into the warehouse.
A dividing wall next to the tills will be knocked down to increase the floor space for the new-look Farmfoods.
During the two month closure the nearest Farmfoods will be the branch in Waterloo Road, South Shore.
There is also a Lidl store opposite the Farmfoods in Devonshire Road.
