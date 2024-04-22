Farmfoods to close Blackpool store in Devonshire Road for 8 weeks

Farmfoods reveals what its revamped store will look like when its reopens...
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:57 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 13:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Farmfoods is closing one of its Blackpool stores for two months to give it a complete revamp.

The retailer will close its store in Devonshire Road on Sunday and plans to reopen on Saturday, June 22, revealing a modern new-look.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood some staff will be transferred to the branch in Waterloo Road, South Shore during the revamp.

Farmfoods is closing its store in Devonshire Road, Blackpool for 8 weeks for refurbishment. The store will close on Sunday, April 28.Farmfoods is closing its store in Devonshire Road, Blackpool for 8 weeks for refurbishment. The store will close on Sunday, April 28.
Farmfoods is closing its store in Devonshire Road, Blackpool for 8 weeks for refurbishment. The store will close on Sunday, April 28.

A spokesperson for Farmfoods told the Gazette: “I can confirm our shop on Devonshire Road, Blackpool will temporarily close this Sunday (April 28) to allow us to complete a comprehensive refurbishment of the building.

“We will reopen on Saturday, June 22 at 8am having updated the branch to meet our latest, modern standards.”

Pictures of other recently refurbished Farmfoods give a flavour of what customers can expect to see when the doors reopen in eight weeks’ time.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

What’s changing?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Farmfoods explains on its website why ‘interior design’ isn’t its goal or selling point.

“Our stores are designed and built to be efficient and functional. We have no intention of winning any interior design competitions!,” says the supermarket.

How the new store will look

Farmfoods' new look. The Devonshire Road store is now next in line for a revamp and will also be made bigger by extending into the warehouseFarmfoods' new look. The Devonshire Road store is now next in line for a revamp and will also be made bigger by extending into the warehouse
Farmfoods' new look. The Devonshire Road store is now next in line for a revamp and will also be made bigger by extending into the warehouse

But in 2023, it began revamping some of its stores where it introduced a new design concept - including sleek new fridges and freezers, brighter lighting, digital screens and music.

Pictures of other recently refurbished Farmfoods give a flavour of what customers can expect to see when the doors reopen in eight weeks’ timePictures of other recently refurbished Farmfoods give a flavour of what customers can expect to see when the doors reopen in eight weeks’ time
Pictures of other recently refurbished Farmfoods give a flavour of what customers can expect to see when the doors reopen in eight weeks’ time

The Devonshire Road store is now next in line for a revamp and will also be made bigger by extending into the warehouse.

Farmfoods began rolling out its new look in 2023, introducing a new design concept - including sleek new fridges and freezers, redesigned shelves, brighter lighting, digital screens and music.Farmfoods began rolling out its new look in 2023, introducing a new design concept - including sleek new fridges and freezers, redesigned shelves, brighter lighting, digital screens and music.
Farmfoods began rolling out its new look in 2023, introducing a new design concept - including sleek new fridges and freezers, redesigned shelves, brighter lighting, digital screens and music.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A dividing wall next to the tills will be knocked down to increase the floor space for the new-look Farmfoods.

How the new-look tills will look when the Farmfoods store in Devonshire Road reopens on Saturday, June 22How the new-look tills will look when the Farmfoods store in Devonshire Road reopens on Saturday, June 22
How the new-look tills will look when the Farmfoods store in Devonshire Road reopens on Saturday, June 22

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

During the two month closure the nearest Farmfoods will be the branch in Waterloo Road, South Shore.

There is also a Lidl store opposite the Farmfoods in Devonshire Road.

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.