Family pride takes Lancaster holiday park into award finals

A holiday park offering green escapes in the countryside near Lancaster has been tipped for a top honour in this year’s prestigious Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moss Wood Caravan Park in the village of Cockerham has been announced as a finalist in the "family-owned business" category of the competition.

The award will go to the regional tourism business best able to demonstrate that its family values are having a positive impact within the surrounding community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moss Wood was shortlisted as a result of the Wild family's longstanding commitment to acting as a good neighbour to both local people and regional businesses.

Henry Wild says the spring-fed lakes on his family's park attract a wide range of animal and bird life

The park was founded over 50 years ago by Lancashire surveyor Syd Wild, and is today run by his son Henry with his father still lending a helping hand.

Now Moss Wood must progress through a number of stages including mystery shopping, inspection visits and interviews with the independent Lancashire Tourism Award judges.

The winner will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony in February next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry says that community engagement and sustainability has always been at the heart of his family's business philosophy at Moss Wood.

An interpreted 1.5km nature discovery trail at Moss Wood is available for visitors to explore

The park encourages holiday guests and members of the local community, especially children, to engage with nature and to protect wildlife.

Available for them to explore is a 1.5km nature discovery trail, and two spring-fed lakes which act as a magnet for birdlife, dragonflies, waterfowl and a host of other different aquatic species.

Moss Wood is also home to a colony of 80,000 honey bees housed in timber hives in its grounds which are sustained by a 3000 square-foot wildflower wilderness planted by the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The endangered insects share their food sources with a wide range of butterflies and other pollinators, and there are plans to harvest their honey to sell in the park's shop.

The shop features a wide range of locally produced food, drinks and crafts which, says Henry, have won a loyal following of fans from Moss Wood's thousands of visitors each year.

There is also a "buy local" policy on the park which gives priority to contractors and other suppliers which are based in northern Lancashire.

Henry said that everyone was absolutely delighted that the park has been put forward for the top family business prize in the Lancashire Tourism Awards:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Members of our team at Moss Wood all share our enthusiasm for reaching out to the surroundings community, including raising funds for local good causes" he said.

"Their knowledge and support for our work means we are never short of fresh ideas, and for helping youngsters in the area to enjoy making new outdoor discoveries.

"Our family feels very privileged to live and work in this beautiful part of rural Lancashire, and I hope our nomination will help raise awareness of its very special qualities," added Henry.

The family business category of the Lancashire Tourism Awards is sponsored by Lancaster University Management School's Centre for Family Business.

Moss Wood provides holiday homes to buy as well as pitches for touring caravans and motorhomes. There is more information about the park at www.mosswood.co.uk