Fairhaven Care Home Sold to Existing Operator

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is delighted to announce the sale of Fairhaven Care Home, a highly respected residential care facility located in the coastal town of Fleetwood, Lancashire.

Fairhaven Care Home is registered for 22 residents, with 22 single rooms, and holds a CQC rating of ‘Good’. It has earned a strong reputation locally for the quality of its care and the professionalism of its staff, making it a sought-after business opportunity in the Northwest.

The home was previously acquired by the outgoing owners in April 2018. Fairhaven Care Home caters for adults over and under the age of 65 and is known for its focus on dignity, independence and individual wellbeing. Its tailor-made care plans, thoughtful daily activities and fully qualified staff contribute to their high standards of service.

The home has been purchased by an expanding operator in the healthcare sector. The deal marks an exciting chapter for Fairhaven as it moves under fresh ownership, with the sale handled by Asif Musa, Healthcare Deputy Sales Manager at Redwoods Dowling Kerr.

Asif commented: “Fairhaven Care Home attracted strong interest thanks to its excellent reputation, robust management structure and enviable coastal location. I’m pleased to have overseen a smooth and confidential sale, and I wish the new owner every success in this next chapter.