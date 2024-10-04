Fab Home Interiors to shut Lytham shop after 7 years with huge closing down sale
Fab Home Interiors has confirmed it is closing the store in Market Square which opened in 2017.
It follows the closure of branches in Poulton and Garstang last year, but Fab says there are no plans to close its four other stores in the North West - its flagship store in Preston (the former Harley Davidson garage in Strand Road), Blackpool (Devonshire Road), as well as Bowness and Kendal in Cumbria.
The store has not said why it is closing the Lytham branch, but said it was ‘a sad moment’ and ‘a sign of the times’.
Posting on Facebook, the shop said: “Today marks the beginning of a bittersweet chapter for us as we kick off our closing down sale.
“After seven years serving the Lytham community, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our loyal customers. It has truly been a pleasure to be a part of your lives and homes.
“While it’s a sad moment for us and a sign of the times, we’re excited to offer you fantastic deals in our final days. Don’t miss out on the incredible sale starting tomorrow!
