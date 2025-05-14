Expansion of wills, trusts and probate team at Fylde Coast office of north west law firm Napthens

The Fylde Coast office of north west law firm Napthens continues to strengthen its specialist offering for local clients with key appointments and promotions for its wills, trusts and probate team.

The team at Jubilee House in Lytham has grown to a total of four with the newest appointment of solicitor, Shelby Munn from Manchester-based firm JMW Solicitors and the promotion of Joanna Tomlinson to paralegal.

Legal director Victoria Cross, who hails from Lytham, leads the teams and is comprised entirely of people who live across the Fylde Coast and know the region and people intimately.

Helen Gaskell, legal director, another Fylde coast native and who was previously based at the Lytham office, is now based primarily from the Preston office, but continues to maintain her local connections.

Joanna Tomlinson, Farida Isaji, Shelby Munn, Victoria Cross and Jessica Turton

The Lytham wills, trusts and probate team provide tailored legal services to a growing client base across the Fylde Coast.

As professional legal advisors the team covers all aspects of wills and trusts; from helping to safeguard family interests, advising on succession planning for business owners, inheritance tax mitigation and administering estates.

Farida Isaji, head of wills, trusts and probate, said: “The key appointments of Shelby, the team being led by Victoria, supported by solicitor Jessica Turton and the well-deserved promotion of Joanna allow us to further enhance our delivery of our expert services in the region.

“As a team we provide an empathetic and personal service to family and business clients, understanding individual circumstances to address their every need.”

Victoria added: “It’s a privilege to work with people and businesses in my home town of Lytham and across the Fylde, with us all heavily invested and embedded in our community, delivering legal guidance that makes a positive difference to people's lives, and offers them peace of mind.”

The Fylde Coast team is part of a wider team of experts at Napthens’ across the north west, and includes six members of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), two associates members of STEP and four members of the Association of Lifetime Lawyers, demonstrating the breadth and depth of knowledge throughout the firm.