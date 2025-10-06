A family of Blackpool hoteliers is marking a decade of dedication at Hotel Sheraton with the latest accolade in a long line of national awards.

Liz Brown and her family have received the prestigious Recognition of Service Excellence (ROSE) Award from VisitEngland, which highlights accommodation providers who “deliver the warmest of welcomes” and ensure incredible guest experiences “irrespective of star rating, style or type of accommodation.”

The award cements three-star Hotel Sheraton located on Blackpool’s Queen’s Promenade as one of the top 100 hospitality establishments in the country, selected from a staggering 45,000 entries based on assessor reports and online guest reviews.

Judges praised the hotel’s consistency, innovation and commitment to “going above and beyond,” with the VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2025 presented at a ceremony in Berkshire on September 10th.

The accolade adds to a string of achievements for Hotel Sheraton, including a number three ranking on TripAdvisor from 92 Blackpool hotels, number 11 in The Best Places to Work in UK Hospitality by Caterer Magazine and the Judges’ Award in the Lancashire Tourism Awards for their “Be Really Kind” philosophy.

The hotel is also awaiting results for the Large Hotel of the Year and Family Business of the Year categories in next year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Liz Brown attributes the success to the family-led approach and a culture of kindness that permeates every aspect of the hotel.

She said: “Exceptional hospitality begins with kindness. It’s proactive, thoughtful and woven into everything we do.

“Our motto, Be Really Kind, applies to guests, our team, the community and even the environment. When our staff feel valued they naturally pass that kindness on.”

The hotel invests in its 90-strong team with initiatives ranging from first mortgage support and profit-share bonuses to personal gestures like gifts and flexible care.

Guests, many of whom are regulars, experience thoughtful touches such as supplying forgotten toiletries, honouring dietary preferences or providing extra care when unwell.

The 10-year celebrations included a gala dinner, staff outings and commemorative gifts, reflecting the close-knit Sheraton family.

Over the decade, the hotel has undergone major upgrades, refurbishing 90% of its 109 rooms, guest lounges, restaurant and adding a luxury swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and a 13-person lift for accessibility.

Through it all the Browns continue to support the local community raising over £50,000 through fundraising events.