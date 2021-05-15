Estate agency homes in on £10k grant aid

The ARG Vacant Premises Grant enables businesses locating to, or expanding into, vacant town centre premises to apply to receive 50 per cent of the set-up, shop fit, refit or branding costs at a value of up to £10,000.

Jonathan Pritchard Estate Agents has opened on Station Road. With 10 years’ estate agency experience and a booming housing market Jonathan launched the business online in January 2021 is currently putting the finishing touches to the interior decor.

He said: “The ARG Vacant Premises Grant has really helped us speed up the process of getting the business to where we want it to be.

Estate agent Jonathan Pritchard (right) is presented with the grant cash by Coun Michael Sayward outside the premises in Station Road, Lytham

“We are using most of our savings to cover the cost of the refurbishment of the premises, which needed a new ceiling, flooring and windows, so the additional funds have meant we can free up vital resources.

“We have been doing really well since January. The market is unbelievable at the moment; properties are selling very quickly and we believe that the lockdowns have really prompted people to re-evaluate their lives.

“The North West region is seeing high increases in property prices, so we are confident that the business will thrive.

“Fylde Council has been incredibly supportive during the entire application process and I would definitely recommend the grant to anyone that is thinking about starting a business or expanding their current operations.”

Lytham councillor Michael Sayward presented Jonathan with the £10,000 and said: “It is wonderful to see another great business taking advantage of the ARG Vacant Premises Grant, which is just one of the ways the council is supporting the recovery of the local economy.

“Jonathan is very passionate about his business and it is that commitment, coupled with his vast experience, that will make this venture a true homegrown success.

“We are still receiving lots of excellent applications and we look forward to sharing more stories in the coming weeks and months.”

