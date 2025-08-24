An engineering firm is set to expand its headquarters as it continues to grow following a management buy-out.

Lancashire-based Allan J Hargreaves Plant Engineers, which has been supporting rail and construction throughout the UK for 42 years, is expanding its site due to increased demand for its services.

Managing director Paul Hargreaves has recently completed a deal to purchase more land at the company’s base at Red Marsh Industrial Estate in Thornton.

The extra 900 sq metres of land and warehouses, will mean the company can expand its logistics department, freeing up space for production and make the site more efficient.

Paul is the second generation to run the company, which was set up by his parents Ros and Allan Hargreaves.

Paul Hargreaves, Managing Director of Allan J Hargreaves Plant Engineers, at the company’s headquarters at Thornton | ugc

Paul joined the business 14 years ago. He headed up a management buy-out 18 months ago and switched to business accountants Brown & Co to support the company’s growth ambitions.

A great believer in continuous learning, Paul is taking a new approach to help the organisation develop.

He is soon set to complete his Masters degree in Through-Life Engineering at Cranfield University. “It has channelled my thinking, made me think differently,” he said.

Hargreaves supports rail and civil contactors around the UK, engineering solutions for major infrastructure challenges and employs a team of 80.

The business designs and manufacturers new machinery, with all design, assembly, and testing taking place at its Thornton headquarters.

Paul said: “We solve customers’ technical problems by making or adapting plant equipment to meet their needs. We also provide a fast diagnosis, repair and support service across the UK.

“Through innovative design solutions and skilled engineers, we design, manufacture and install bespoke solutions for the rail and construction industry.

“We specialise in rail adaptations. There are not really any OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) that make rail machines like we do. For example, we adapt earth moving machines for rail lines to service the industry.”

The company adapts equipment to carry out a range of tasks including lifting heavier loads and adapting long arms to reach further distances. It also develops safety systems which control machinery.

As well as designing and manufacturing, Hargreaves also employs a team of mobile service engineers who work all over the UK.

“Our fully equipped mobile field service team carry out a wide range of diagnostic and repair work for both the rail and construction industries,” said Paul.

“Customer service is paramount. We have the ethos of a family business and our commitment to our customers generates a trusting relationship.

“We are also passionate about providing opportunities for the next generation. We take on apprentices every year and have our own internal full-time trainer.

“It all adds up to an extremely stable business, which is achieving consistent growth and with family values at its heart.”