Double Delight as Blackpool Couple reach Finals in Local Business Awards

It’s a big moment for one Blackpool couple as they both secure a place in the finals of the Coastal Radio Local Business Awards. Amy Mantle, founder of Love Media Group and The Content Club, is in the running for Coaching & Training, while her partner, private chef Grant (The Personal Chef Guy), is a finalist in Food, Glorious Food after a hugely successful first year in business.

For the pair - who juggle their growing businesses with home life as a blended family of eight - this recognition is more than winning an award; it highlights years of hard work, passion, and dedication they’ve poured into their industries, businesses and their hometown of Blackpool.Born and bred in Blackpool, Amy has always been passionate about supporting local businesses. With a master’s degree in marketing communications and almost 20 years of experience in the industry, she helps organisations and female entrepreneurs build strong, strategic marketing foundations. Through The Content Club, she’s created a thriving community where women in business can access affordable, expert marketing support, giving Blackpool businesses the tools to grow and succeed.

Meanwhile, Grant is no stranger to the local food scene. With over 20 years of experience as a chef, he has worked in some of the Fylde Coasts busiest and most well-known establishments, honing his craft before launching The Personal Chef Guy in 2023.

His business has taken off, providing match day hospitality at Fleetwood Town Football Club, high-end private dining across Lancashire and Cumbria, and weekly premium meal prep for busy professionals.

Amy Mantle and Grant Beech with Mary and Nicky Speakman founders of Code Galaxy at Coastal Radio's Local Hero Awards

While Amy and Grant run separate businesses, they’ve also combined their talents to create Marketing Mastery Events - a quarterly experience held at the VIP Boardroom of Fleetwood Town Football Club. Here, Amy delivers practical, no-nonsense marketing training while Grant serves up a luxurious brunch and lunch. The concept is proving to be a hit, offering business owners the perfect blend of education and indulgence.

Not stopping there, the pair have also launched Content & Canapés - a brand-new event hosting 'Content Parties' designed for beauty salons, aesthetic clinics and independent retailers. This innovative offering combines Amy’s expertise in content creation with Grant’s signature hospitality, giving salon owners a chance to upskill while enjoying a premium catering experience.

For Amy and Grant, success is more than running their businesses - theyre passionate about building something meaningful for their family and the community. “We’re working to build businesses that our children can hopefully grow up in,” Amy explains. “We want them to see that with hard work, passion, and a bit of creativity, you can carve out your own path.”

Now, as finalists in the Coastal Radio Local Business Awards, the couple are hoping to bring the titles home to Blackpool - and they need the public’s help to do it.

Amy Mantle and Grant Beech at the Coastal Radio LBAs in 2024

Support Amy and Grant by casting your vote in the Coastal Radio Local Business Awards! Every vote counts in celebrating local businesses and the people behind them. To vote, visit Coastal Radio Local Business Awards.Driven by a love for their work, their hometown, and their family, Amy and Grant are building businesses that they hope will make an impact for years to come.