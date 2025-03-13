Donation appeal at PDSA Blackpool charity shop

Donations urgently needed at the PDSA Blackpool Charity Shop

Staff and volunteers at the PDSA Blackpool charity shop are urging animal lovers to have a clear-out and donate unwanted items to help sick and injured pets. To keep our shops full of wonderful pre-loved items, we need 100+ bags of donations per wek from members of the public.

Items needed include bric a brac, menswear as well as ladies' clothing and children's toys and games. Donations can be taken to the shop, seven days a week from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and Sundays 10am to 4pm.

Please feel free to call ahead on 01253 620302 for more information and speak to a member of the wonderful PDSA Blackpool team.

Pdsa Blackpool Charity shop window display- located at 58 Abingdon Street in Blackpool Town Centre

PDSA Shop Manager, Amanda and Assistant Manager Reece, said: "Is your wardrobe bulging with unworn clothes or are your shelves full of books you never read? Why not have a clear-out this weekend and donate your unwanted items to the PDSA Blackpool Charity shop? As well as de-cluttering your home, you'll be helping raise money for sick and injured animals across the UK."

We are appealing for all types of items, especially ornaments and trinkets, men's clothing and shoes, coats and t-shirts. We are also in need of ladies handbags, summer shoes, dresses, shorts, skirts and blouses. Home furnishings are always popular with our customers too such as, bedding, linens and much more.

We are also asking for lightweight jackets and coats to help keep us stocked up during the Spring period. We are urgently needing more of these items donated to us at our busy PDSA Charity shop. All funds raised will help sick and injured pets accross the UK. We are in desperate need of collectables and vinyl records which have been very popular with our customers.

Located at 58 Abingdon Street (FY1 1DA), the Blackpool PDSA shop raises vital funds to provide free and low-cost vet care for those who struggle to pay for treatment costs for sick and injured pets.

PDSA encourages all supporters to sign up to Gift Aid, to help their donations go even further. Gift Aid allows PDSA to claim an additional 25 per cent of the value of each item sold. This in turn helps us raise more funds for the charity and helps treat more pets in need.

For more information about the Blackpool PDSA shop, you can call us on 01253 620302, or follow us on our Facebook page (Blackpool pdsa shop). You can also visit www.pdsa.org.uk for more information about the PDSA charity.