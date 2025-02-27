Do you have what it takes to spark Big Change?

Pioneering charity Big Change has launched the Spark Awards for 2025 – an invitation to inspiring young changemakers in England to apply for funding and support to bring their big ideas to life.

These awards are open to anyone aged 18-25 with a new project ready to be implemented that has the potential to spark lasting change for young people.

Big Change is on a mission to ensure that young people, aged 18-25, who are closest to the challenges they aim to solve, have the resources, mentorship, and opportunities needed to bring their ideas to life and create a world where all young people thrive. They will be joining Big Change’s community of changemakers of all ages and walks of life who are working to create change.

Holly Branson, founder and trustee of Big Change, and Chief Purpose and Vision Officer at Virgin Group said:

“Big Change is committed to empowering a new generation of young leaders with bold, innovative ideas and projects that tackle the challenges many young people face today. We are thrilled to launch the Spark Awards, providing an opportunity for changemakers aged 18 to 25 to bring their ideas to life, with support every step of the way.”

Jaiden Corfield, 22, from Manchester is a Spark Awards Champion and activist turned social entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in the social impact sector, said “Young people have an incredible capacity to deliver change, especially for each other. They often think beyond the system and lean into the realities of their peers. This is what leads to the hopeful and transformative shifts that we so desperately need. These awards are a powerful step to supporting them to lead and inspire a better future.”

With a focus on systemic change, this initiative supports projects that go beyond tackling symptoms and instead address root causes to create meaningful, lasting impact. In total, up to 10 young leaders – or teams of up to three – will receive a grant of up to £40,000 alongside a 12-month tailored learning and development programme worth up to £10,000.

This programme – delivered in partnership with The Young Foundation – is designed to help participants develop their pilots, grow their leadership skills and support their personal growth.

To find out more about the Spark Awards, which are also being supported by funding partners, Virgin Unite, and The Ferdinando & Luigi Innocenti Foundation, and check if you’re eligible to apply, visit www.big-change.org/spark-awards