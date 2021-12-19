Divorce lawyer joins Lancashire team as demand grows

Experienced divorce specialist Angela Garvey has joined Lancashire’s Vincents Solicitors in the family law team.

She will work alongside department head Mark Mosley for the first time in 20 years, having previously been opposing counsel on numerous cases.

Angela has more than 30 years’ experience in family law and is a member of family justice organisation Resolution, the group which sets the standard for best practice in this field. She joins Vincents from NGA in Burnley, prior to which she worked for Napthens, Birchall Blackburn, and Watson Ramsbottom.

Vincent's Mark Mosley and Angela Garvey

It was the opportunity of working with Mark Mosley, a fellow Resolution member, and of shaping her own team which encouraged Angela to make the move.

She said: “I was looking for an opportunity to develop a team using the Resolution approach, something Vincents is known for thanks to the great work of Mark Mosley and his department.

“Mark has an excellent reputation in the industry and the prospect of working with him was very appealing, I’ve sat opposite him many times over the years and have huge respect for his approach.

"Most matrimonial lawyers will try to avoid conflict and court costs where it’s in the best interests of their clients, even if the clients don’t see it that way themselves. He’s always been someone I’d recommend, so bringing our experience and our approach together will make Vincents the clear choice for anyone going through a divorce.”

Divorce enquiries at Vincents have been increasing since the first lockdown started in March 2020. Many of these are coming from people who had been separated for a while and, the team has found, fears of sky-rocketing costs are high on their agenda.

“The pandemic has seen many people take stock and those who were already separated are contacting us with a desire to finalise their arrangements.

"We’re also hearing from people who are worried they can’t afford to divorce, and were therefore avoiding the decision, until the situation became untenable after repeated lockdowns,” said director Mark Mosley.

“But our Resolution approach is designed to reduce both the cost and the emotional trauma of divorce, simplifying the process for both parties as much as possible.

"We work with couples through mediation and negotiation, which in most cases avoids the need for costly court hearings and legal arguments. This has much better outcomes for clients and, crucially, their children when determining custody, access, and all financial matters.

“This increase in enquiries since March 2020 required an expansion of the department, but it was vital to retain our client-focussed methodology. I am, therefore, thrilled to welcome Angela as a solicitor who I know and respect for operating with the same ethos as Vincents, and who was always a worthy adversary in the field.”