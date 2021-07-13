Digital technology must be harnessed for Lancashire firms to grow, BIBAs award sponsor urges

Amin Vepari, programme manager of Two Zero said new research showed businesses were looking at the use of technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence and big data when planning for the future.

Two Zero is a funded scaleup partnership with a mission to help leaders of Lancashire scaleup businesses realise their ambition.

Led by Lancashire County Council, it works with the ScaleUp Institute and a number of private sector partners to provide programmes, inspiration and educational resources and networking opportunities.

Amin Vepari

A study by the ScaleUp Institute showed four out of ten scaleup businesses have plans for the use of AI with one in three using big data and one in four looking to increase the use of robotics in their business.

Two Zero is sponsoring the Scale Up Business of the Year category at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, one of Lancashire’s leading business awards.

Amin Vepari said: “The scaleup sector is a key part of the Lancashire economy, acting as a significant engine to future employment. Two Zero has been established to provide inspiration and support for businesses in Lancashire which are looking to create a structure to accelerate growth.

“Innovating and using new methods to improve productivity is vital for scaleup businesses but for many, accessing the skillsets to be able to harness new technologies remains a challenge.

“Two Zero will use its position to educate Lancashire’s scaleups and help improve the future skills provision across the county.

"With the right support we believe we can help many businesses realise their growth ambitions and help power our economy.”

The Scale Up Business of the Year is a new category for The BIBAs which will hand out 19 prizes to Lancashire businesses and the individuals behind them at a ceremony hosted at The Blackpool Tower later this year.

The awards has now completed its judging and will announce the finalists in its categories next week.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 17 with a contingency date in November in case COVID-19 restrictions mean it is not possible on the earlier date.

The BIBAs has confirmed it will require all guests to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before entering the Tower Ballroom.

