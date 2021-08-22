Digital investment at Blackpool engineering staff specialist follows pandemic's challenges

WJF Technical Support has strengthened its digital communications to support clients as the impact of the global pandemic continues to be felt.

The Blackpool based business, founded in 2010, which sources and places technical and specialist engineering staff in key industry sectors, has invested in new branding and digital communications to support its customer networks across the UK.

Led by managing director Tim Freshney, WJF Technical works closely with the truck and bus sector, oil and gas industry and rail sector, providing skilled staff for a wide range of interim, temporary and permanent roles.

Tim Freshney of WJF Technical Support

It employs a team of six based at new offices which opened after the first lockdown in June 2020 on the Blackpool Business Park. It also has representatives based in Aberdeen and Lowestoft.

Tim, who is Vice chairman of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said the pandemic had accelerated their digital communications.

He said: “Traditionally, we have relied on meeting our customers and recruitment candidates face-to-face but the pandemic made us realise that our website and digital channels needed to work harder.

"It’s been a great opportunity to focus on what we do best – what’s important to our customers and how we can find the best people with the flexibility to meet that demand.

“During the pandemic, many companies preferred to use their own staff rather than bring in contractors but now demand is rising once again and there is an urgent need for bus and truck mechanics with experience of repairing and maintaining specialist vehicles.

“As well as investing in new communications, we moved into new, larger offices in June last year and have also improved our processes to help make it easier for clients to identify the best candidates without having to tease out fragments from multiple CVs.”