Diddy Dreams come true for owner of new Marsh Mill Shopping Village children's drama studio

Becky Currey, 31, from Cleveleys spent the Covid lockdown last year teaching her drama classes for children aged from babies to eight from home.

Her business, formerly "Diddy Drama," went from strength to strength as she offered parents the chance to "put their feet up" while their youngsters joined in with virtual classes.

The move came after her original venue, Bounce Play Centre in Bispham, was forced to close over lockdown.

Becky Currey from Cleveleys celebrates the opening of Diddy Dreams in Marsh Mill Shopping Village. Pic: Dan Martino for JPI Media

But since moving classes back into a Poulton dance venue, she realised she wanted to expand Diddy Drama into her own studio, on her own terms.

Now, Becky has rebranded as "Diddy Dreams," to encompass one of her goals for the business - to hire out her new venue in Marsh Mill Shopping Village, Thornton, to other children's groups.

Becky, who is mum to Nathaniel, five, and Alexander, three, said: "I was so excited when I found out I had this new venue to create a beautiful play space for families.

"The drama classes have been so popular, I already have nearly 200 children on a waiting list because the seven classes I run a week are full.

"I hope to be able to hire out the studio to other groups as well so I can share the experience with others and give other small businesses a place to come.

"Marsh Mill is a brilliant place for families, with shops and places to eat and take children to do crafts, there's something for everyone here."