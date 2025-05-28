DES Energy drives innovation in renewable infrastructure with Government Growth Scheme funding

A Lancashire-based sustainable energy specialist is set to scale up its national operations after securing an £800,000 loan, supported by Lloyds, through the Government Growth Guarantee Scheme.

DES Energy, based in Poulton-le-Fylde, designs, funds, installs, and manages solar and electric vehicle charging infrastructure for commercial, public sector, and industrial clients. With this investment, the business is targeting a 40% increase in turnover over the next two years and the delivery of more than 2,000 EV charge points.

DES Energy will use the funding across four key areas. This includes supplying EV charging points that can supply both AC and DC power, as well as delivering solar panel projects with funding models that allow customers to spread costs over time. The business will also enhance its smart digital system which helps its customers to track their energy usage, make savings and reduce their emissions. Finally, it’s hiring more people across its design, procurement and delivery teams.

Additional growth is also planned across sectors such as education, healthcare, and hospitality, with funded infrastructure solutions tailored to help organisations transition to net zero.

Solar installation at the Winter Gardens

The company has delivered several flagship projects, including providing a rooftop solar system for Whitecroft Lighting that generates over 650,000 kWh annually. It also installed a rooftop solar array for Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, supporting local sustainability goals.

DES Energy’s projects have helped reduce approximately 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the past 12 months, and the company now operates more than 400 monitored EV charge points and more than 50 solar PV installations under existing customer contracts The business also applies robust cyber security protocols to protect its customers information and performance.

With the funding support Lloyds helped it to secure, DES Energy will also expand its renewable apprenticeship programme, offering up to five new positions focused on electrical installation – supporting the UK’s drive for green skills.

Graham Hood, director at DES Energy, said: “As we accelerate the shift toward a decentralised, clean energy system, it’s critical that organisations have access to both the technology and the funding that makes sustainability achievable. This investment from Lloyds enables us to scale nationally while continuing to invest in the next generation of talent that will lead this transition.”

Joanne Etherington, relationship director at Lloyds, said: “DES Energy has already done impressive work over the last 25 years, helping a wide range of businesses and working on some of the UK’s most iconic venues. But crucially, its work has helped others make a real difference in driving forward their sustainability ambitions.

“It has ambitious plans to increase its reach and help more firms implement changes that can make all the difference as we make the transition to net zero, and we look forward to continuing to supporting their business.”