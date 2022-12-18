The intake is 43 per cent higher than this year and will create 575 jobs in Lancashire, mostly at the company's plants in Warton and Samlesbury.

BAE says the announcement "reinforces its commitment to invest in the next generation, equipping young people across the UK with the skills they need to succeed in the workplace."

“Faced with economic challenges not seen in a generation, it’s essential for businesses like ours to invest in the next generation to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential and support social mobility," said Tania Gandamihardja, group HR director.

Apprentices and graduates will be taken on to work on the new Tempest fighter in Lancashire.

“Providing high-quality early careers programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps recruit the talent we need to deliver on vital national defence and security programmes, such as the Tempest next-generation combat aircraft and Dreadnought nuclear submarines.”

Robert Halfon, Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education, said: “Apprenticeships are the catalyst to boosting the economy, building a skills nation and extending the ladder of opportunity to all.

“It’s extraordinary to see leading apprentice employer BAE Systems plan to recruit over 2,600 apprentices and graduates this year across key industries including cyber security, aerospace engineering and software development.”

575 trainee posts will be available in Lancashire.

With more than 50 programmes available, the company says there will be opportunities in areas including cyber security, software development, aerospace engineering, accountancy and human resources. Successful applicants will work on some of the world’s most advanced technology programmes, playing an important role in delivering essential equipment and services to the armed forces and security services to protect the nation’s defence and security.

BAE Systems invests approximately £100m in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK annually and currently has almost 4,300 apprentices and graduates in training across its UK businesses, equivalent to more than 10 per cent of its 35,000 strong UK workforce.

Around 95 per cent of apprentice trainees complete their apprenticeship and go on to secure full time employment with the company.

Of the 1,416 apprentice and graduate posts available in the North West next year will be 499 at Warton and Samlesbury. The closing date for apprentice applications is February 28.