Decision made on revised plans for £6m business hub

Revised plans for the £6m refurbishment of the Stanley Buildings in Blackpool town centre have been given the go ahead.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST

The updated scheme will preserve more of the heritage of the building between Church Street and Caunce Street which dates back to 1935.

Some original features, including original shop fronts, will still be lost but town hall planners ruled the overall need to upgrade the site for modern use as retail, cafe and office space outweighed any concerns.

The scheme is being largely funded by £4.5m from Blackpool’s Town Deal and aims to provide space for emerging new businesses and entrepreneurs.

Artist's impression of the proposed refurbishment of the Stanley Buildings (picture from Cassidy and Ashton)Artist's impression of the proposed refurbishment of the Stanley Buildings (picture from Cassidy and Ashton)
A report setting out the planning decision says: “It is anticipated that the refurbished office spaces on upper floors would support existing and new small businesses.

“Refurbishing the building and bringing some unused floor spaces back into beneficial economic use would have social and economic benefits in terms of potential job creation and in encouraging more people into the town centre.”

Planning permission was previously granted in March 2022 for a more invasive scheme including the removal of upper floor windows. Costs have also been reviewed as part of the updated plans.

The revised scheme has also seen provision of roof terraces and courtyard landscaping scrapped.

Planners say the proposals are “far less invasive” and retain more original features while securing “the long term optimum viable use of the building and safeguarding it for future generations.”

Concerns have also been raised about parts of the building being in a poor condition thus necessitating the need for investment.

